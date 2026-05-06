BSCC releases $125 million to support illicit cannabis enforcement

February 18, 2026 The Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) released $125 million in grant funding to support local governments in their efforts to address the public health and safety impacts associated with the legalization of cannabis, as provided by Proposition 64. With this fourth cohort, statewide funding now totals nearly $250 million. Last updated on February 27th, 2026

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