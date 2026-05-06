California tops $1.2 billion in illegal cannabis seizures, up 18x since 2022

January 27, 2026

SACRAMENTO – Underscoring the value of the state’s effort to protect public safety and reinforce a regulated cannabis marketplace, today Governor Gavin Newsom announced state officers have seized and destroyed more than $1.2 billion in illicit cannabis products through the Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF). The $609 million seized in 2025 represents an 18 fold increase since 2022.

The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licenses and regulates commercial cannabis activity within California. DCC works closely with all stakeholders, including businesses and local jurisdictions, to create a sustainable legal cannabis industry and a safe and equitable marketplace. DCC develops and implements progressive cannabis policies with robust protections for public health, safety, and the environment.

To learn more about the California cannabis market, state licenses or laws, visit www.cannabis.ca.gov.