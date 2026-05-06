The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination Strengthens Commitment to Accessibility with CAC Renewal

The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma has been a Certified Autism Center™ since 2024.

Being designated as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES reflects the Zarrow Institute’s commitment to ensuring staff are highly trained in autism-specific practices...” — Kendra L. Williams-Diehm, PhD, BCBA, director

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma renews its Certified Autism Center™ designation, reinforcing their commitment to supporting students with autism and other sensory needs. Through this certification, at least 80% of staff have completed autism-specific training through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), strengthening efforts to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for all students, including those who are autistic or sensory-sensitive.

“Being designated as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES reflects the Zarrow Institute’s commitment to ensuring staff are highly trained in autism-specific practices and to creating an inclusive, accessible environment for all students, while also strengthening the credibility and impact of the services we provide,” said Kendra L. Williams-Diehm, PhD, BCBA, director of Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination.

Operational efficiency in schools is about maximizing resources (time, money, personnel) to achieve desired outcomes. Autism and accessibility training directly contributes to this through providing knowledge of best practices that can foster a reduction in crisis management, streamline IEP and 504 processes, and decrease staff turnover while empowering educators. A well-managed classroom is a prerequisite for effective learning.

In addition to their recertification, the institute also provides a range of specialized programs designed to further enhance accessibility for students:

- Sooner Works is an inclusive postsecondary education program at the University of Oklahoma for students with intellectual disabilities. The program offers a rigorous, student-centered college experience designed to prepare students for competitive employment, independent living, and meaningful participation in their communities. Students engage in academic coursework, internships, leadership opportunities, and campus life while building the skills, habits, and confidence needed to thrive after college.

- SPARK360° is the University of Oklahoma's only full-service Autism Support Program, supporting autistic students seeking an undergraduate degree as they navigate the hidden college curriculum. SPARK360° offers specialized autism support rooted in research, experience, and intentional program design, ensuring services reflect a student-centered support approach and current best practices in the field.

- Transition in Practice is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal that features research-to-practice information and materials for special educators/practitioners in transition and secondary education settings. Published bi-annually, the journal brings its readers the latest on research-based instructional strategies, technologies, procedures, and techniques to prepare special education teachers and students.

- The Transition Assessment and Goal Generator (TAGG) is an online transition assessment with validity and reliability evidence, and it consists of Professional, Student, and Family versions. The TAGG automatically provides a norm-based graphic profile, present level of performance statement, lists of strengths and needs, and suggested IEP annual transition goals based on the identified greatest student needs.

- A new sensory-friendly room will open in Fall 2026.

“As part of the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination, SPARK360 directly benefits from our designation as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES,” shared Angela Barbour, team member at the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination. “This distinction reflects a deep, ongoing commitment to evidence-based practices and continuous professional development, ensuring that our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide high-quality, individualized support to autistic college students. It strengthens both the integrity of our program and the confidence that students and families place in our services.”

Anna Barritt, also a team member at the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination, shared, “Sooner Works is built on the belief that students learn best by navigating real college expectations with the right level of support. Being part of a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES strengthens our ability to provide that support in an informed and intentional way by both working with students individually, and in shaping a broader college environment that promotes independence, access, and meaningful participation.”

“Renewing the Certified Autism Center™ designation demonstrates The Zarrow Institute’s continued leadership in advancing accessibility and support for autistic individuals,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their dedication to ongoing training and innovation ensures meaningful impact on campus and across the broader community the Institute serves.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination

The Zarrow Institute on Transition & Self-Determination at the University of Oklahoma strives to promote successful transition outcomes for all by implementing innovative research, putting findings into practice, and disseminating knowledge through high-quality products and professional development.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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