Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach Hotel Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Joins City-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

By completing the CAC process, Dolphin Sands joins a wider movement to help turn Clearwater into an Autism Certified City™ (ACC).

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES isn’t just about a plaque on the wall; it's about making sure every guest, regardless of their sensory needs, feels truly welcome at Dolphin Sands...” — David Giaco, general manager of Dolphin Sands

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach, an Ascend Collection Hotel. To earn the certification, at least 80% of staff completed autism and sensory training to provide them with understanding of the best practices and skills to effectively communicate with, support, and assist autistic guests and those with sensory needs. As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations for enhancing accessibility at the hotel.

"Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES isn’t just about a plaque on the wall; it's about making sure every guest, regardless of their sensory needs, feels truly welcome at Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach, “ said David Giaco, general manager of Dolphin Sands.

By completing the CAC process, Dolphin Sands joins a wider movement initiated by Learning Independence For Tomorrow (LiFT), to help turn Clearwater into an Autism Certified City™ (ACC). This designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals across the healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality, entertainment, and recreation industries.

“Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach’s commitment to becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a meaningful step not only for their guests, but also for the entire Clearwater community,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By joining the city-wide initiative to establish Clearwater as an Autism Certified City™, the hotel is helping create a more welcoming, inclusive environment where individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, as well as their families, can feel confident, supported, and truly at home throughout their visit.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach

Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach is a family-friendly coastal retreat inspired by the beauty of the Gulf and its marine life. The hotel blends playful, ocean-inspired design with relaxed beachfront living, offering inviting guest rooms, a resort-style pool, and direct access to one of Florida’s most celebrated beaches. Committed to protecting its natural surroundings, Dolphin Sands integrates thoughtful sustainability practices into its daily operations. From sea turtle-safe lighting to energy-efficient window treatments designed to reduce environmental impact, the hotel prioritizes responsible stewardship of the coastal ecosystem while enhancing the guest experience. Guests can enjoy two on-site dining outlets—Cabanas Coastal Grill and Beach Birds Beach Bar—featuring fresh, locally inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and laid-back coastal ambiance. Whether visiting for a family getaway or a beachside escape, Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach delivers a memorable stay rooted in comfort, connection, and care for the environment. Learn more at https://dolphinsandsclearwater.com/.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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