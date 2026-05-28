Billings KOA Holiday Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES

Renewed certification reinforces the campground’s focus on providing inclusive outdoor experiences.

At KOA, we believe camping is fun and for everyone, and creating spaces where everyone feels welcomed is an important part of that commitment.” — Rakeem Behlin-Dorsey, general manager at Billings KOA Holiday

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billings KOA Holiday demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhancing inclusivity and accessibility for all campers, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors, by renewing its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). CACs are organizations that have completed specialized training to better understand and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To renew this designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff must have completed up-to-date training to refresh their knowledge and strengthen their ability to communicate with, assist, and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

"We are incredibly proud to renew our certification as an IBCCES Certified Autism Center™,” said Rakeem Behlin-Dorsey, general manager at Billings KOA Holiday. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for all guests, especially those who may experience sensory overload. At KOA, we believe camping is fun and for everyone, and creating spaces where everyone feels welcomed is an important part of that commitment."

Since completing the initial training, the Billings KOA Holiday team has introduced a Sensory Safe Cabin at the campground. This thoughtfully designed space allows guests to enjoy sensory-friendly activities such as sand play, fidget tools, and relaxing seating like bean bag chairs.

Dax and his family, guests at Billings KOA Holiday, shared their positive experience staying at the campground. “Today we explored the sensory room, and Dax said, ‘I want to live here!’ He also wants to work at KOA now, too. Traveling is sometimes hard for us, but this trip to the World’s First KOA is leaving a lasting impression on all of us."

“Renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects Billings KOA Holiday’s continued dedication to creating an environment where every guest and family can feel welcomed, supported, and comfortable throughout their stay,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “Through this ongoing commitment, Billings KOA Holiday is helping make outdoor travel and camping experiences more inclusive for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors while setting an important example for the hospitality and tourism industry.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Billings KOA Holiday is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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