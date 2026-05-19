Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Champion Accessibility, Becomes Certified Autism Center™

This Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusion and accessibility across the Miami-Dade County park system.” — Christina White, director of Miami-Dade County Parks, Rec and Open Spaces

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces. To earn the certification, at least 80% of staff completed autism and sensory training to provide them with understanding of the best practices and skills to effectively communicate with, support, and include autistic individuals and those with sensory needs, as well as their families. As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to help Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces further enhance accessibility measures.

“This Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusion and accessibility across the Miami-Dade County park system,” said Christina White, director of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. “Our parks are community spaces where everyone should feel welcome, safe, and supported. By equipping our staff with specialized training and enhancing our sensory-inclusive resources, we are ensuring that individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities (and their families) can fully enjoy the experiences, programs, and natural spaces we offer.”

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation is a powerful reflection of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces’ commitment to creating environments where everyone feels welcome and supported,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification equips staff with the training and confidence to better understand and serve individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, while giving families peace of mind that their needs are recognized and prioritized. The result is a stronger, more inclusive community where both residents and visitors can fully experience and enjoy everything these parks and spaces have to offer.”

As a Certified Autism Center™, Miami-Dade County Parks has implemented the following initiatives in partnership with IBCCES:

- Quiet / Sensory-Reduced Spaces: Designated quiet areas at select parks and events for guests who may need a calm environment.

- Inclusive Programming: Adaptive recreation programs and inclusive camps designed to serve individuals of all abilities.

- Visual Supports & Communication Tools: Use of visual cue cards and clear wayfinding signage to support non-verbal or limited-verbal guests.

- Partnership with the UM CARD Program: Continued collaboration with University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University through the UM CARD (Center for Autism and Related Disabilities) Program to expand training, community outreach and inclusive best practices.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) is one of the largest and most diverse public park systems in the United States, managing more than 300 parks and over 30,000 acres of natural areas, recreational spaces, and cultural facilities. The department offers award-winning programs in recreation, environmental stewardship, historic preservation, golf, marinas, and community engagement. PROS is dedicated to connecting people and nature, creating equitable access to green space, and enhancing the quality of life for nearly 3 million residents and visitors across Miami-Dade County.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.