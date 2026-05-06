CloudEagle.ai Wins TiE50 Award for Top Technology-Enabled Startups at TiEcon 2026

Nidhi Jain at TiEcon 2026

TiE50 is one of Silicon Valley's most prestigious startup awards, with 85% of past winners going on to raise over $1 billion in funding.

CloudEagle.ai is tractioning well on all fronts as an AI-powered SaaS management, procurement, and governance platform.” — Kumar Sripadam, Program Chair, TiE50

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform, has been named a TiE50 Top Technology-Enabled Startup at TiEcon 2026. This marks the third time CloudEagle.ai has received the recognition, having previously won in 2023 and 2025.Most enterprises today are managing hundreds of SaaS and AI applications across IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement, with no single system that connects identity, access, spend, and risk into one continuous view.CloudEagle.ai was built to solve that. The platform delivers continuous, end-to-end lifecycle management of applications, user identities, and non-human identities across the entire SaaS and AI stack, powered by the SaaSMap Context Graph: a compounding context layer that grows more precise with every integration and gives AI agents the reliable, real-time data they need to operate across the enterprise."CloudEagle.ai is tractioning well on all fronts as an AI-powered SaaS management, procurement, and governance platform, enabling them to be one of the winners of the prestigious TiE50 awards at TiEcon 2026," said Kumar Sripadam, Program Chair, TiE50.Through 500+ direct integrations, CloudEagle.ai pulls identity access, usage, spend, and risk signals into one place, reducing both spend risk and access risk from a single platform, so enterprises can govern their entire SaaS and AI stack continuously, without the manual cycles and multiple system hops that leave them exposed."When we won TiE50 the first time, most enterprises hadn't yet named the problem we were solving. Three wins later, SaaS and AI governance are one of the most urgent priorities on the CIO and CISO agenda, and our customers are running CloudEagle.ai in production at scale. This recognition belongs to the team that ships hard things every week and to the customers who trusted us early," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai.CloudEagle.ai is available to enterprise customers today. To learn more, visit www.cloudeagle.ai About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS governance platform that gives IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams unified visibility and control over their application stack. Backed by leading investors, CloudEagle.ai works with companies like RingCentral and Automation Anywhere to manage SaaS, AI, and identity governance from a single control plane.

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