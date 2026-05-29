CloudEagle.ai Included in KuppingerCole 2026 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

Privileged access management is more important than ever as overprivileges across SaaS apps, AI tools, and identities continues to expand enterprise risk.

Our customers asked us to govern privilege across SaaS apps, AI tools, and connected identities. This recognition belongs to the team that shipped hard things, and to customers who trusted us early.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform, has joined KuppingerCole Analysts' 2026 Leadership Compass on Privileged Access Management. The full report is available here. PAM now looks nothing like it did five years ago. In 2025 alone, 80% of companies reported security incidents tied to privileged access, according to CloudEagle.ai's IGA Report. Excessive roles in Salesforce, standing admin access in Workday, ungoverned AI tool usage, and orphaned accounts across hundreds of SaaS apps never show up in a traditional PAM platform, even though they carry the same blast radius as a compromised domain admin.CloudEagle.ai governs privilege at the SaaS and identity layer through continuous tracking of user access and real-time visibility into unnecessary privileges. Automated access reviews keep permissions accurate, and security teams receive alerts when users have excess access. Clear audit trails simplify compliance and reporting.Through 500+ direct integrations, identity, access, usage, and risk signals are pulled into one place, so enterprises can govern privilege continuously across the entire SaaS and AI stack."Joining the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on PAM is meaningful for the entire team," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "Our customers have been asking us to govern privilege wherever it lives, inside SaaS apps, inside AI tools, inside the identities that connect to them. This recognition belongs to the team that shipped hard things every week, and to the customers who trusted us early."CloudEagle.ai is available to enterprise customers today. To learn more, visit www.cloudeagle.ai About CloudEagle.ai:CloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS management and AI governance platform that gives IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams unified visibility and control over their application stack. Backed by leading investors, CloudEagle.ai works with companies like RingCentral and Automation Anywhere to manage SaaS, AI, and identity governance from a single control plane.

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