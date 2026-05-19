CloudEagle.ai Launches MCP Server for Real-Time Answers on SaaS, AI, and Identities Within their Enterprises

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Enterprise teams now get instant answers on licenses, spend, and identities within their AI tool of choice.

CloudEagle's rapid adoption of MCP helped Outrider accelerate how we connect AI-driven workflows with the tools our teams use every day.” — Edgar Seager Francis, Solutions Architect at Outrider

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai today announces the general availability of its MCP server, enabling enterprise IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams to access their entire SaaS governance data through any LLMs they already use, with no prompt engineering, no restrictions, and no need to log into a separate platform.Powered by natural language processing, you can interact with CloudEagle.ai's MCP with simple questions to get detailed insights. Ask your LLM of choice, e.g., Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini: which Salesforce licenses are sitting unused, which AI tools your team onboarded without IT approval, or which vendor contracts expire this quarter. The response comes back instantly, board-ready, inside the conversation already underway.MCP is an open standard that acts as a USB-C port for AI. Once connected, any AI tool can query live CloudEagle.ai data across applications, spend, identities, licenses, and contracts, and return answers that are ready to share with leadership the moment they arrive."Enterprise teams have been making SaaS decisions without real-time data for too long. CloudEagle.ai's MCP server changes that, putting board-ready answers directly inside the AI tools teams already trust," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai.With CloudEagle.ai’s MCP server connected, teams can move from fragmented data to immediate action:An IT leader can ask which applications have not been used in 90 days and get a clean list in seconds. A security team can identify which GenAI tools employees are running and immediately separate sanctioned from unsanctioned usage. A finance team can surface unused Salesforce licenses before the next renewal cycle and act on real numbers instead of estimates.“CloudEagle.ai's rapid adoption of MCP helped Outrider accelerate how we connect AI-driven workflows with the tools our teams use every day," said Edgar Seager Francis, Solutions Architect at Outrider. "By enabling more seamless automation of scheduled tasks and application interactions, CloudEagle.ai reduced the time and effort required to evaluate, access, and operationalize enterprise software, allowing our teams to spend less time navigating software and more time advancing autonomous logistics.”— Edgar Seager Francis, Solutions Architect, OutriderThe MCP server does not change what CloudEagle.ai tracks. It changes how quickly that information reaches the person who needs to make a decision.Direct links within AI responses take teams straight to the relevant records inside CloudEagle.ai, so the transition from insight to action happens within the same workflow, without context switching.What once required multiple tools and hours of effort now happens in seconds. Teams reduce time spent on manual data gathering, make faster decisions, and act before renewals, risks, or inefficiencies compound.The MCP server is available to all CloudEagle.ai customers today. Book your personalized demo now!About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS Security, Management, and Identity Governance platform that helps enterprises discover, secure, govern, and optimize their SaaS and AI ecosystem. With deep integrations, no-code workflows, and agentic AI, CloudEagle.ai enables IT, security, and finance teams to eliminate shadow SaaS and AI, right-size access, reduce risk, and control software spend, without changing existing tools or workflows.

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