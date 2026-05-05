Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For North Texas Severe Storms

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for North Texas communities impacted by severe storms last week. If approved, the SBA declaration will make federal assistance available through disaster loans for Parker and Wise counties and their contiguous counties.

"The severe storms Texas faced last week have left many Texans facing significant hardship," said Governor Abbott. "This request to the SBA will help those affected have access to the critical resources they need to rebuild and recover. Texas, alongside our federal partners, will provide every resource necessary to help communities in their time of need."

If the Governor’s request is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through disaster programs to qualifying Texans whose homes and businesses sustained damage during the severe weather incident, including but not limited to damage caused by tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail, and straight-line winds.

Governor Abbott's request follows an analysis of the damage sustained in impacted communities conducted by local, state, and federal officials. The analysis verifies that Parker and Wise counties meet the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage details provided by Texans through the self-reporting Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys. Affected Texans can continue to report damage online at damage.tdem.texas.gov and are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov for severe weather information.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: