Sanrivatti: the world’s most driver-focused hypercar

Sanrivatti’s design starts not with the chassis of the car, but the human body itself

Sanrivatti is re-examining the relationship between driver and machine, bringing to market the most driver-focused hypercar the world has ever seen.

Our ethos draws from cutting-edge automotive engineering, with inspiration from the world of superbikes, where the connection between rider and road is immediate and physical” — Sanrivatti CEO and Founder, Santiago Sanchez

AMSTERDAM , NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new hypercar name is arriving. Born from the ethos that the experience of driving itself has unexplored territory, Sanrivatti is re-examining the relationship between driver and machine, bringing to market the most driver-focused hypercar the world has ever seen.

Sanrivatti CEO and Founder, Santiago Sanchez, said: “Over the years, the traditional supercar has evolved into the hypercar with power, technology and design pushed to unseen heights. Yet while performance has evolved dramatically, the fundamental relationship between driver and machine has remained static. That is why we are exploring something that has never been seen before: a driver-centred vehicle architecture.”

Sanrivatti’s design starts not with the chassis of the car, but the human body itself: offering a new perspective in balance, posture, instincts and sense of control. From this unprecedented approach, driving becomes something so much more than managing direction, power and speed - evolving into a uniquely physical and intensely visceral experience shaped by how the body interacts with the machine around it.

A real-world driving proof-of-concept has already been established, and the Sanrivatti team is now deep into an intensive research and development programme exploring what a new driver-centred architecture for a hypercar could become.

Santiago continued: “Our ethos draws from cutting-edge automotive engineering, with inspiration from the world of superbikes, where the connection between rider and road is immediate and physical, but also from something more fundamental: the belief that the most powerful four-wheeled experiences are still deeply analogue.

“The Sanrivatti story moves things on from the world of the traditional ultra-high-performance vehicle. It begins not with the car, but with the driver. Watch this space as we reveal more in the months ahead.”

About Sanrivatti:

Sanrivatti is a new high-performance automotive project founded by Santiago Sánchez Rivero, who grew up in Uruguay and went on to pursue automotive engineering, driven from an early age by the ambition to create his own car brand. Bringing together a young and international team of engineers and designers, the company today operates with a global mindset from its base in the Netherlands. Driven by a shared curiosity about how a car should feel as much as how it performs, Sanrivatti takes a fundamentally different approach to performance car architecture. Rather than beginning with the machine, it begins with the human experience of driving - radically redefining how posture, balance and control influence the connection between driver and machine.

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