Phyron joins Nextlane Ecosystem to boost second-hand vehicles sales with AI-generated automated videos

Phyron & Nextlane

The alliance allows dealerships to generate advertising audiovisual content from photographs and data of their vehicles.

By combining our artificial intelligence technology with Nextlane’s experience in vehicle resale, we offer dealerships a solution that simplifies content creation” — Graeme Dengate, director of partnerships

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nextlane, European leader in software solutions for the automotive industry, and Phyron, company specialized in the creation of automated videos using artificial intelligence (AI), announce a strategic alliance aimed at transforming the way dealerships design and distribute their online advertisements.

Thanks to this agreement, Nextlane and Phyron offer a complete and innovative solution that allows dealerships to automatically generate high-quality videos from images and data of their vehicles.

This integration strengthens Nextlane Ecosystem, allowing dealerships to activate AI-based marketing capabilities directly from their operational tools.

Videos generated from photographs of vehicles

The process is simple and fast: dealerships capture photos using the Nextlane Remarketing app. These images, along with vehicle data, are processed by Phyron's AI technology to create dynamic videos in seconds. Once generated, these videos can be shared on dealership websites and social media, maximizing the visibility and appeal of the advertising.

Phyron's AI software collects real-time inventory data from a dealership and automatically generates a polished, brand-aligned video ad for each specific vehicle identification number (VIN).

Tangible benefits for professionals in the automotive sector

This collaboration expands the services of Nextlane Remarketing, the mobile application that integrates AI to automate and improve the quality of photos, videos, and 360° views of vehicles, with the goal of creating more engaging online ads. This solution optimizes the marketing of used vehicle inventory by:

> Reduction of filming time, from 20 to 5 minutes per vehicle.

> Multiplying the number of clicks per ad by 3.

> Doubling the number of calls per vehicle.

This partnership saves dealerships additional time, allowing them to effortlessly create and publish high-quality content. The results speak for themselves:

>50% increase in visits to listing pages.

>Reduction of sales time from 3 to 5 days.

>Increased operational efficiency equivalent to the work of 2 or 3 full-time employees, without the need for additional training.

A solution that simplifies the operation of dealerships

The alliance aims to address the growing demand for audiovisual content in the digital environment, where video has established itself as one of the most effective formats for capturing consumer’s attention. “At Nextlane, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions to simplify dealership’s daily operations,” says Luca Liberali, Vice President for the Iberian region at Nextlane, who adds: “This alliance with Phyron reflects our commitment to automating time-consuming tasks, allowing our clients to focus on their core business: selling vehicles and providing the best possible service to their customers.”

On their behalf, Graeme Dengate, director of partnerships at Phyron, explains that: “By combining our artificial intelligence technology with Nextlane’s experience in vehicle resale, we offer dealerships a solution that simplifies content creation while guaranteeing an excellent return on investment, perfectly adapted to the constant evolution of the automotive market.”

With this integration, Nextlane and Phyron seek to promote a new form of digital marketing for the automotive sector, based on automation, speed and the creation of audiovisual content adapted to new consumer trends.

About Phyron

Since 2019, Swedish video tech pioneer Phyron has been continually developing the world’s first fully automated AI-enhanced video solution. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the software identifies the best and most relevant selling points of each individual car and combines still images from a data feed, facts and figures about the car, brand imagery and retailer services into relevant, highly effective videos.

For more information: https://phyron.com/

About Nextlane

Nextlane is Europe's leading secure, open, and intelligent automotive ecosystem. We provide cutting-edge software solutions that enable dealerships and manufacturers to drive business growth and enhance the customer experience. Our suite covers every aspect of the car sales process, from vehicle inventory management to after-sales services, accounting, and invoicing.

With over 700 employees in 11 countries, Nextlane is dedicated to digitizing and simplifying the entire automotive process. Our mission is to drive digital excellence in the industry by creating a reliable digital ecosystem.

For more information : www.nextlane.com/es

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