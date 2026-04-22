Milestone Systems launches new Concept Centre in London

Line Bang Riecke Hjardemaal, Vice President, Western Europe, and Martin McGrath, Sales Director for UK & Ireland open the Milestone Systems Concept Centre in London.

Milestone Systems, a leading provider of data-driven video technology software, announces the opening of its London Concept Centre to showcase its technology.

With events, hands-on training, and immersive, customisable demonstrations, the London Concept Centre will be a hub for all of Milestone’s latest innovations and partner integrations” — Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer at Milestone Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone Systems , a leading provider of data-driven video technology software, announces the opening of its London Concept Centre, the latest in several experience-driven spaces across Europe, North America, and Asia. The London Concept Centre will showcase the latest Milestone technology, including Arcules Cloud solutions, XProtectⓇ, video management, and BriefCam AI driven analytics, alongside partner solutions.The London Concept Centre allows end users, integrators, and partners to experience Milestone solutions in action, for example, seeing how the technology operates in control rooms, smart cities, academic campuses, office buildings, event spaces, and more. The Centre will also showcase selected technology partners, such as Axis, barox, Bosch, Gallagher, Hanwha, Honeywell, i-PRO, ADI, Oprema, Zenitel, and 2N. Users will be able to test and customise solutions, combining Milestone and partner technology to understand how the system will work for their unique needs and goals.Martin McGrath, Sales Director for UK & Ireland at Milestone Systems, said, “The launch of Milestone’s London Concept Centre comes at a critical time for video security overall, with advances in AI and connected devices meaning more organisations are seeing video as a strategic business opportunity beyond security. Being able to showcase the latest Milestone technology alongside partner solutions in an immersive, customisable way is invaluable. I look forward to welcoming guests at the Centre and showing them how Milestone can help them.”The Centre reinforces the UK and Europe as a key strategic market for Milestone, with UK-based prospects and customers, in particular, showing keen interest in Arcules, Milestone’s cloud-based video surveillance software. Training for end-users, partners, resellers, and others will also take place in the Concept Centre, helping them become familiar with products and integrations through practical presentations and hands-on demonstrations.Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer at Milestone Systems, said, “The UK is a top-performing and strategically important market for us, so when looking at locations for our next Concept Centre, it made sense to base it in London, where many customers, prospects, and partners can easily travel to it. With events, hands-on training, and immersive, customisable demonstrations, the London Concept Centre will be a hub for all of Milestone’s latest innovations and partner integrations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.