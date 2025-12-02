Accuracy and privacy of AI a concern for nine in ten Brits

Nearly nine in ten Brits (88%) who regularly use AI are concerned about the data on which AI is trained - as a result, 15% say they will stop using AI.

AI is only as good as the data it is trained on, so the quality of the data is very important.” — Andrew Burnett, Interim CTO, Milestone Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly nine in ten Brits (88%) who regularly use AI at work or in day-to-day life are concerned that the data on which AI is trained could be unlicensed, inaccurate and not respect the privacy of individuals.As a result, more than one in two (51%) of these once frequent users will call on AI tools less in the future - while some 15% say they will stop using AI completely.The research by UK-based research firm Obsurvant, commissioned by Milestone Systems, confirms the extremely high expectations that British users of AI have for the technology, with the vast majority saying it's important that the AI they use is accurate (97%), unbiased (94%), and does not infringe copyrights, contain illegal images, abusive language or hate speech (93%).Says Interim CTO of Milestone Systems, Andrew Burnett, “People rightly expect technology to be safe, fair and ethical. And we believe those expectations should be met, not just with words, but with actions as well. This survey shows that users of AI are quite clear about the high expectations they have for the technology.”Users of AI also believe the quality of the data on which AI models are trained is important, and voice concern over whether AI has been trained on data scraped from the internet, with insufficient attention paid to its accuracy, copyright status or individuals' privacy.Indeed, an overwhelming 96% say tools must respect the privacy of individuals, while 92% say it's important that the AI they use does not infringe copyright. Yet only one in four of users knows where the data, pictures, and video on which AI tools are trained is sourced, or how much privacy these AI tools provide."There's a growing need among businesses for compliant, quality data to better train AI and it's interesting to see this trend carry over to the general public”, says Burnett.“AI is only as good as the data it is trained on, so the quality of the data is very important,” he continued.

