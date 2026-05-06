Permitting system to temporarily go offline for scheduled maintenance​

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) will conduct scheduled maintenance on its permitting software, HNL Build, this month. This work will take place over two weekends in May. During these periods, both HNL Build and ePlans will be unavailable to users.

Scheduled downtime:

Window 1: Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. HST – Monday, May 11 at 6 a.m. HST

Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. HST – Monday, May 11 at 6 a.m. HST Window 2: Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m. HST – Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m. HST

During these periods, users will not be able to:

Submit permit applications or check application status

Review, update, or upload project files

Make payments, update contact information, or respond to comments

Register for a new user account

While HNL Build and ePlans will be offline, applicants can continue to utilize DPP’s AI-powered plan review tool, CivCheck.

CivCheck helps address one of the most common causes of permitting delays: incomplete or substandard low-quality submissions. By guiding applicants in preparing more accurate and complete building permit applications before submission, CivCheck reduces the need for multiple review cycles and minimizes back-and-forth with DPP staff. This results in higher-quality applications, faster permitting timelines, and a more efficient process overall.

CivCheck is designed for industry design professionals and is free to use, regardless of the number of projects submitted.

The tool is currently available for residential permit applications, including single-family and two-family homes, duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and ohana units, as well as residential new construction, additions, and alterations. Availability for commercial projects is expected later this year.

We strongly encourage applicants to incorporate CivCheck into their permit application process daily workflow, as it can help speed up the permitting process.

Please head to honolulu.gov/dpp for additional information.