New conservation signage installed at Kahuku Golf Course to support native species protection

New conservation signage was installed at Kahuku Golf Course on May 12, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to protect sensitive coastal resources and improve public awareness at the City-owned property.

The signage highlights the ecological and cultural importance of the area while encouraging respectful use of the shoreline and golf course surroundings. The installation is intended to help educate visitors about native species and habitats that rely on the Kahuku coastline, including seabirds, coastal vegetation, and marine life that may periodically use the area.

The approximately 114-acre property was acquired by the City and County of Honolulu through the Clean Water and Natural Lands (CWNL) Program to preserve open space, protect coastal resources, and maintain public access. The site continues to operate as a public golf course while also supporting broader conservation and stewardship objectives.