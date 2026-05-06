As Cat Parenthood Surges, Fussie Cat Expands Access Through Petco Launch

Fussie Cat is now available at Petco stores throughout the US and online Meat-first dry food, wet food—in a variety of proteins and textures—and creamy purees can be purchased in-store or online at petco.com. New at Petco! Fussie Cat recipes, including the latest Kitten line, made with goat milk and pumpkin.

Award-winning recipes known for irresistible taste and variety, including a new kitten lineup, now available at over 1,200 Petco stores nationwide and online

This launch allows us to meet demand by making our meat-first recipes more accessible, while continuing to invest in the long-term strength of the brand.” — Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cats are calling the shots in nearly 40% of U.S. homes, with 53 million households reporting at least one cat in 2025, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), driving demand for higher-quality nutrition that’s both better tasting and purpose-driven. In response, Pets Global, Inc., the independently owned pet wellness company behind Fussie Cat®, is expanding access to its world-renowned feline recipes through a national rollout at most Petco stores nationwide and at petco.com beginning this month.

The expansion brings a curated selection of Fussie Cat’s premium offerings, including its new kitten line, to Petco – a leading national pet retailer “where the pets go” to find everything they need to live their best lives, from trusted products and services to expert guidance and in-store events.

Modern cat ownership is evolving, with more multi-cat homes and increased spending on premium food and wellness. Fussie Cat’s wide range of options reflects these shifts with meat-first, moisture-rich recipes, diverse textures, and science-led formulations developed by PhD board-certified companion animal nutritionists.

“Cat parents today are more informed and intentional than ever—they want better ingredients, more variety, and nutrition that truly supports their cat’s needs at every life stage,” said Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global. “This launch allows us to meet that demand by making our meat-first recipes more accessible, while continuing to invest in the long-term strength of the brand.”

A key focus of the Petco launch is Fussie Cat’s expanding kitten line, thoughtfully crafted with goat milk and pumpkin to help support growth, digestion and development.

In addition, Petco will carry a broad range of Fussie Cat products, including:

● Market Fresh dry food

● Goat milk recipes

● Premium wet foods in gravy, aspic, mousse, and pâté

● Easy-open cans and travel-ready pouches

● Purées and 50-count Variety Packs

Together, the assortment reflects the evolving needs of cat owners seeking variety, convenience and consistent quality across feeding occasions.

Pet parents can shop Fussie Cat products available now at https://www.petco.com/brand/fussie-cat.

For more information about the brand, or to find your nearest retailer, check http://fussiecat.com. For enrichment tips, product news, feeding techniques, and cuddly cat content, follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w4sf70kmbss4lv1r15r1n/ALuaDZDgDkcHqo6I9HO-uZU?rlkey=9ipxif1e9wz5ujl58h78e3xys&st=y6jlvvyy&dl=0

About Fussie Cat®

Fussie Cat, from the independently owned Pets Global, Inc., is an award-winning cat wellness brand trusted by cat parents for one simple reason: cats love it. Co-Created by Cats™, every recipe is developed with real feline feedback through taste tests, texture trials, and protein variety, to deliver flavors and formats that are so tasty, even the fussiest of cats can’t resist™!

From crunchy Market Fresh dry food and In Goat Milk gravy cans and purées, to savory pâtés, mousses, pouches, and more, Fussie Cat helps solve one of the most common challenges in cat parenting: keeping cats excited for mealtime. Each formula is thoughtfully crafted with high-quality ingredients and developed by PhD board-certified companion animal nutritionists to provide complete and balanced diets across all life stages, including the latest Kitten recipes, infused with goat milk and pumpkin.

Learn more at https://fussiecat.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

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