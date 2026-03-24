Zignature's New Puppy Formula with Super Grains & Goat Milk Addresses Rising Demand for Targeted Early-life Nutrition

Zignature Launches New Puppy Formula with Super Grains and Goat Milk Dry Food: Gentle Nourishment for Growing Pups The new multi-protein, meat-first formula starts with lamb and whitefish, and is paired with wholesome oats, millet, barley, flaxseed and nutrient-rich goat milk. Zignature logo

A thoughtfully balanced, multi-protein, meat-first recipe with bioavailable nutrients, puppy-appropriate super grains and nourishing goat milk

We provide the solution for simple-ingredient digestible nutrition that focuses on enhancing longevity, keeping pace with puppies’ boundless energy and rapid development into adulthood.” — Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zignature®, the premium dog food brand from Pets Global, Inc., is expanding its grain-inclusive Select Cuts line with an all new Puppy Formula with Super Grains, arriving Spring 2026. The new recipe features lamb and whitefish as the first ingredients, paired with wholesome oats, millet, and barley, plus gentle goat milk to support digestion, sustained energy, and optimal development during early life stages.

Today’s pet parents are more informed than ever, and when it comes to puppies, they aren’t settling for one-size-fits-all nutrition. Zignature Select Cuts Puppy Formula with Super Grains was built with that in mind. Simple, easily digestible ingredients customized with the nutrients that growing puppies genuinely need, including a broader amino acid profile to support muscle and cognitive development, and naturally occurring omega-3, omega-6, and DHA to promote brain, eye, skin, and coat health. Formulated by a PhD board-certified companion animal nutritionist and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, it provides complete and balanced support for growing puppies.

To support common sensitivities, the recipe includes nourishing goat milk to help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and is formulated without chicken, legumes, potatoes, corn, wheat, soy, byproducts, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

“Welcoming a puppy into your family is the beginning of a lifelong bond,” says Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, maker of Zignature. “We provide pet parents with the solution for simple-ingredient digestible nutrition that focuses on enhancing longevity, keeping pace with puppies’ boundless energy and rapid development into adulthood.”

Key Benefits for Puppies:

+ Multi-Protein, Meat-First Formula – Lamb, whitefish, and select meals deliver bioavailable protein and a diverse amino acid profile for muscle and cognitive development.

+ Wholesome Super Grains – Oats, millet, barley, and flaxseed provide slow-burning energy for energetic puppies.

+ Nourishing Goat Milk – Helps maintain digestive comfort, immune function and a healthy gut flora.

+ Naturally Occurring DHA & Omegas – Supports brain and eye development, healthy skin, and a shiny coat.

+ Complete & Balanced – Formulated in the USA by a PhD board-certified companion animal nutritionist with added vitamins and minerals.

Zignature Select Cuts Puppy Formula with Super Grains will be sold at local retailers and online starting in Spring 2026, available in 4 lbs. (MSRP: $16.99), 12.5 lbs. (MSRP: $43.99), and 25 lbs. (MSRP: $79.99) dry food bags.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9zc8objrqxi9jip2q5qyc/AIA5IROo4Zx0CpROQXIxJrQ?rlkey=bdj9nlytmznnt12xe3g8ogjcn&st=afkdemf4&dl=0

About Zignature

Zignature is Pets Global Inc.’s premium dog food brand known for its high quality, meat-first, limited-ingredient recipes. A leader in novel, single-animal protein, its exceptional variety of nutritionally complete & balanced formula lines includes Freeze-Dried, Original with Probiotics, Small Bites, Select Cuts with Super Grains, Essence Limited Ingredient Recipes, Inception, Wet Food, and Puppy varieties, as well as savory treats, ensuring that whatever your canine companion’s needs are, “We Have the Solution.” Learn more about Zignature at https://zignature.com/ and follow on Instagram @zignaturedog and Facebook and TikTok @zignaturepet.



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