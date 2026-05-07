ProtoPie Launches Integrated User Testing to Bridge the Gap Between Prototypes and Real-World Validation

Track every action. One workflow.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtoPie, the industry leader in high-fidelity prototyping, today announced the official launch of User Testing . As product cycles compress and the cost of design errors rises, ProtoPie is removing the friction between "making" and "validating" by embedding microscopic testing capabilities directly into the ProtoPie ecosystem.Eliminating the "Validation Gap"Traditionally, design teams have been forced to oscillate between siloed tools—prototyping in one environment and managing testers on third-party platforms. This fragmentation creates “Validation Debt,” where critical testing is skipped due to the "jump" between tools.ProtoPie User Testing shatters this barrier. It allows designers to stay within the canvas, set a goal, and invite participants to a private session without ever exporting a file.“A prototype is only as valuable as the insights it generates,” says Tony Kim, CEO of ProtoPie. “By embedding microscopic testing capabilities, we ensure that every action—from a haptic response to a complex conditional logic flow—is backed by forensic-level evidence. We are moving from assumptions to total UX truth.”Radical Insights: If it’s in the Pie, it’s in the LogWhile generic testing platforms struggle to capture the nuance of high-fidelity logic, ProtoPie User Testing provides a "Live War-Room" experience for designers and developers.- Micro-Interaction Behavioral Logs: Don’t just settle for clicks. Capture the microscopic nuance of human touch—including tilts, long-presses, and complex multi-finger gestures—that generic tools ignore. If it’s in the Pie, it’s in the Log.- System-Level Validation: Test the "untestable" by capturing real-world usage of voice commands, camera integration, and native OS gestures, ensuring high-stakes logic works in a native environment.- Synchronized Observation & Micro-Logs: Watch journeys live or via replay with detailed logs generated in under 60 seconds. These logs track every technical trigger and response, providing the "why" behind the "what."- Enterprise-Grade "Walled Garden" Security: Keep your IP behind the curtain. Because the testing environment is built directly into ProtoPie, sensitive prototypes are never made public or hosted on third-party servers.The New Standard for Evidence-Based DesignThe launch of User Testing completes the ProtoPie lifecycle. While ProtoPie AI provides the velocity of creation—allowing teams to build complex interactions without manual wiring—User Testing ensures the accuracy of that direction.For enterprise organizations in Automotive, Med-tech, and Aerospace, this integration is mission-critical. It allows for the rigorous testing of high-stakes decisions in a recordable, defensible, and secure environment. By centralizing the feedback loop, ProtoPie enables teams to harden their designs against failure and significantly reduce time-to-market.About ProtoPieProtoPie is the high-fidelity prototyping standard for the modern design era, empowering over 1.12 million creators across 182 countries to turn complex ideas into logic-grade reality. By slashing production cycles by up to 75%, ProtoPie has become the essential interaction design tool for global leaders in Big Tech and Automotive industries. From AI-driven interaction generation to integrated User Testing, ProtoPie provides the end-to-end infrastructure required to build, test, and deploy the next generation of digital experiences with surgical precision.

ProtoPie User Testing: Track Every Action. One Workflow.

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