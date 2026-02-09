ProtoPie Reclaims Design Control: New AI Interaction Engine Prioritizes Human Precision Over Automated 'Vibes'

AI speed meets surgical precision. Reclaim your design control with ProtoPie AI.

ProtoPie has launched ProtoPie AI in Open Beta, introducing a disruptive "Human-in-the-Loop" workflow that combines AI speed with surgical manual precision.

Speed is useless if the outcome isn't precise. Most AI tools remove the human to gain speed, leaving you with a 'good enough' prototype that can't be fixed when it's wrong.” — Tony Kim, CEO of ProtoPie

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtoPie, the high-fidelity prototyping standard for global design teams, today announced the Open Beta launch of ProtoPie AI. While the industry pivots toward "prompt-to-finish" automation that strips designers of their agency, ProtoPie AI introduces a disruptive "Human-in-the-Loop" workflow that combines AI speed with surgical manual precision.The End of the "Speed vs. Control" CompromiseThe current generative design landscape is flooded with "Vibe Tools" that prioritize fast, simple transitions at the expense of deep logic. ProtoPie AI shatters this trade-off by generating Editable Blueprints—technical scaffolds of triggers and responses that designers can then manually refine to 100% precision."Speed is useless if the outcome isn't precise. Most AI tools remove the human to gain speed, leaving you with a 'good enough' prototype that can't be fixed when it's wrong," says Tony Kim, CEO of ProtoPie. "ProtoPie AI handles the technical setup so designers can spend their time on the fine-tuning that defines the experience. By combining a quick start with AI and a flawless finish by you, we’re redefining what high-fidelity prototyping can be.”Combining AI Velocity with Logic-Grade PrecisionProtoPie AI is built for designers who refuse to settle for "Black Box" outputs. By generating a logical architecture rather than a static animation, it allows users to bridge the gap between initial idea and high-fidelity prototypes.- Logic-Grade Generation: ProtoPie AI doesn't just link buttons; it builds the underlying logical architecture of the interaction.- 100% Manual Override: Every AI-generated formula and variable is fully exposed in the property panel, allowing for instant human refinement without repetitive re-prompting loops.- Active Mastery: The tool turns the "hard-to-learn" into "ready-to-refine," lowering the entry barrier for advanced prototyping while giving experts a high-velocity workflow.- Precision at Scale: By eliminating "grunt work," teams can deliver exceptional fidelity and high-quality outcomes in significantly less time.The Professional Standard for UX TeamsProtoPie AI is currently available in Open Beta for all users on the Basic Plan and above. While individual creators use it to bypass "grunt work", the platform serves a critical role for large-scale organizations.For enterprise teams, ProtoPie AI offers a streamlined path to validate complex UX ideas across mobile, desktop, and web. It ensures that the speed of AI is always anchored by the accuracy required for professional product development. By generating fully editable interaction blueprints rather than rigid code, ProtoPie AI allows teams to maintain strict governance over design logic while significantly reducing the time-to-market for high-fidelity prototypes.About ProtoPieProtoPie is the high-fidelity prototyping standard for the modern design era, empowering over 1.12 million creators across 182 countries to turn complex ideas into logic-grade reality. By slashing production cycles by up to 75%, ProtoPie has become the essential interaction design tool for global leaders in Big Tech and Automotive industries. Now, by integrating cutting-edge AI to automate sophisticated UI interactions, ProtoPie is extending its reach beyond mobile and web into mission-critical Aerospace and Med-tech applications—ensuring that even the most ambitious global innovations are built with speed and surgical precision.

