ProtoPie Strengthens Automotive HMI Presence at Car HMI USA 2024

Tony Kim (ProtoPie CEO) giving speech in Car HMI US Tim showcasing ProtoPie in the Booth

ProtoPie showcases its interactive prototyping at Car HMI USA 2024, with plans to attend Car HMI Europe 2025 in Berlin and Car HMI USA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtoPie , the leader in interactive prototyping tools for automotive HMI and UX design, made a strong impression at Car HMI USA 2024, held December 8–10th in Detroit, Michigan. A major highlight of ProtoPie’s participation was a keynote speech by Tony Kim, CEO of ProtoPie, who captivated the audience with insights on the importance of prototyping and the journey behind ProtoPie. The event also provided an excellent opportunity to connect with attendees from leading organizations, such as Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, Honda, and Hyundai America Technical Center, fostering meaningful discussions about the future of automotive HMI.A Booth That Stood OutProtoPie’s booth drew significant attention, becoming a focal point for visitors eager to learn about its innovative prototyping solutions. Many attendees scheduled on-site demos with Tim Crouse, Head of Business Development, further solidifying engagement. The booth’s professional setup received high praise from event organizers, and visitors.Building Connections with Industry LeadersProtoPie leveraged the event to establish strong connections with top-tier automotive companies. Great Opportunity to network with Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, Honda, and Hyundai America Technical Center, reaffirming ProtoPie’s position as a trusted partner for advanced HMI prototyping solutions.CEO Tony Kim's Keynote Inspires AttendeesTony Kim’s keynote at Car HMI USA 2024, titled “The Role of Prototyping in Revolutionizing Automotive HMI,” captivated a large audience. He emphasized how prototyping accelerates innovation, enhances collaboration, and bridges the gap between designers and engineers in automotive development. Tony also shared the inspiring story behind ProtoPie’s creation and its mission to empower teams with no-code tools for designing intuitive HMI systems.The presentation featured real-world examples of how ProtoPie is helping automotive leaders innovate faster and create better user experiences. By highlighting its applications in complex systems like in-car displays and IoT integrations, Tony demonstrated ProtoPie’s transformative potential. The keynote not only drew attention to the booth but also sparked meaningful discussions about the future of automotive HMI design.Looking Ahead"Car HMI USA 2024 was a tremendous success for ProtoPie." said Tony Kim. "The event not only allowed us to showcase the transformative power of interactive prototyping in automotive HMI but also provided invaluable opportunities to engage with industry leaders and explore partnerships that will shape the future of automotive innovation."ProtoPie’s participation in Car HMI USA 2024 demonstrated its commitment to empowering teams with tools to design intuitive and cutting-edge HMI experiences. Continuing its presence at major Car HMI events, ProtoPie has secured its attendance at Car HMI Europe 2025, which will be held in Berlin in June 2025, and Car HMI USA 2025, further strengthening its foothold in the automotive industry.About ProtoPieProtoPie is the most advanced prototyping tool for interactive designs, enabling designers to create realistic and interactive prototypes for automotive, mobile, and IoT applications without coding. Trusted by global companies like Google, BMW, and Samsung, ProtoPie empowers teams to bring their ideas to life seamlessly and collaboratively.About Car HMICar HMI is the leading automotive UX and HMI development event in North America and Europe, bringing together decision-makers and industry experts to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of human-machine interfaces in vehicles.

