ACES Spotlight: Duncan Machine Products

About Duncan Machine Products

Duncan Machine Products (DMP) was founded in 2007 with just two employees and two pieces of precision machining equipment in a backyard shed in Duncan. Today, the company has grown to more than 50,000 square feet across 15 acres, employing over 60 highly skilled team members and operating more than 70 pieces of advanced equipment.

Founders Teri and Chris Billings built DMP by focusing not only on meeting customers’ immediate needs, but also anticipating future opportunities. Through what they call “proto-duction,” DMP helps customers bridge the gap between research and development. DMP is able to rapidly produce prototypes while accelerating the transition to scalable, full production faster than typical industry timelines.

“We’re known as problem solvers,” said Co-Founder Teri Billings. “We pride ourselves on providing the best service in the industry,” added Co-Founder Chris Billings.

That approach has led to the delivery of more than two million parts to hundreds of customers across a wide range of industries including components that have reached the moon. DMP represents a strong example of the sustainable growth aerospace and defense companies can achieve in Oklahoma.

Specializations

Duncan Machine Products is a full-service contract manufacturer specializing in precision machining and advanced manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of capabilities, including metal additive manufacturing, and can support everything from single prototypes to high-volume production.

DMP serves customers in aerospace and defense, oil and gas, nuclear energy, and space-related industries, manufacturing complex components and delivering fully assembled products.

“Virtually any custom part you can design, we can manufacture,” said Teri.

The company utilizes advanced ZEISS coordinate measuring technology and LPBF technology to print, machine, and post-process high-performance materials such as Inconel 718, Titanium 6AL-4V, and Hastelloy C-22. Additional capabilities include precision machining, welding, fabrication, 100% inspection, and raw material identification.

DMP holds AS9100 and ISO 9001 certifications and is a Certified HUBZone and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), among other designations. DMP maintains Joint Certification Program (JCP) registration and is CMMC compliant, positioning the company to securely support controlled and sensitive aerospace and defense programs.

Benefits of Partnering with ACES and Commerce

Teri and Chris credit their partnership with Oklahoma ACES and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce as a key driver of growth, particularly through trade show participation.

“We took on the challenge of leaning into aerospace and defense,” said Teri. “Traveling with the ACES and Commerce teams to events like the International Paris Air Show has been a great experience,” Chris added.

“The expertise those teams bring, along with the relationships we’ve built, has been extremely valuable,” Teri said.

“We have friends and competitors elsewhere who don’t receive the same level of support from their state. It’s exciting to see that advantage play out.” – Chris Billings, Co-Founder, Duncan Machine Products

Why Oklahoma

In addition to trade support, the Billings emphasize Oklahoma’s overall business environment as a major advantage.

“Oklahoma is very business-friendly,” Teri said. “Some things that are difficult to accomplish in places like California, we’re able to do here.”

“Most of our customers are out of state,” Chris added. “We have friends and competitors elsewhere who don’t receive the same level of support from their state. It’s exciting to see that advantage play out.”

Oklahoma is manufacturer-friendly with favorable equipment tax policies and benefits from abundant energy resources, delivering low-cost power.

Teri also highlighted the importance of state resources in overcoming challenges.

“As a company in a rural area, access to funding can sometimes be difficult—especially when what we do doesn’t fit into a traditional banking model,” she said. “Organizations like OCAST and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce have been invaluable in connecting us with resources that support our growth.”

“Oklahoma’s level of support truly sets it apart as a destination for aerospace and defense companies,” Chris said.

Learn more about Duncan Machine Products at duncanmachineproducts.com, and check out a recent interview with Chris and Teri on the OCAST “Innovate That” podcast.