Oklahoma and Hitachi Formalize Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Economic Growth

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Governor Kevin Stitt and Hitachi Ltd. announced at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) formalizing a shared commitment to explore and advance opportunities that bring meaningful economic benefit to the State of Oklahoma.

“I always talk about bringing Oklahoma to the world and the world to Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “Hitachi is a perfect example of foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships coming together to create shared success. I look forward to continued collaboration with a company that has invested in Oklahoma for nearly 40 years and recognizes that we are the best state in the country to start and grow a business.”

Hitachi is a global technology and industrial products leader that integrates digital and AI technologies with physical systems to create innovative solutions for society. The company has operated in Oklahoma for almost four decades and currently has more than 200 employees in Norman. Under the MOC, the company will work with the state to identify and develop collaborative opportunities in priority areas including energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and digital solutions where Hitachi brings deep expertise in integrating operational (OT) and information technologies (IT). The agreement reflects a shared belief that strong public-private partnerships drive long-term success.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the state of Oklahoma,” said Charlie Takeuchi, President and CEO of Hitachi Americas. “This agreement reflects our shared ambition to expand our collaboration into the most critical areas that impact society today, including energy, manufacturing and digital technologies. We look forward to advancing opportunities that support sustainable growth and long-term economic value for the state.”

Oklahoma also recently partnered with Hitachi through the Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP). Hitachi is investing $4 million in new machinery and equipment that will expand capacity for new business and reduce energy and maintenance costs.

“Momentum in Oklahoma continues to build, and partnerships like this show that companies around the world are taking notice,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Oklahoma offers a truly business-friendly environment, supported by strong infrastructure and a pro-growth mindset and we are also a state where companies know their employees can thrive. That combination makes Oklahoma an ideal destination for foreign direct investment and long-term success.”

Read the full MOC here.