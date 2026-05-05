Oklahoma Main Street Center Announces 2026 Reinvestment Milestones, New Programs

The Oklahoma Main Street Center hosted programs from across the state on Monday, May 4, for Main Street Day at the Capitol, where reinvestment milestones and new programs were announced. The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, leads this annual event to highlight the revitalization of local downtowns and historic commercial districts.

“It was another great day at the Capitol, bringing Main Street programs from across Oklahoma together to showcase upcoming events and celebrate the momentum behind their local revitalization efforts,” said Buffy Skee, state Main Street director. “At the heart of every Main Street program are passionate volunteers—local leaders dedicated to strengthening their downtowns and historic districts. Their commitment drives meaningful progress, and we’re both grateful for their service and proud of the lasting impact they’re making in communities statewide. Main Street in Oklahoma has been going strong for 40 years and each one of these volunteers and their local program directors are doing their part to move Oklahoma forward.”

During the program, the Oklahoma Main Street Center recognized local program reinvestment milestones and announced newest additions to the program.

Local private reinvestment milestones announcements included:

Ardmore Main Street Authority – $70 million

Main Street Enid, Inc. – $80 million

Okmulgee Main Street – $60 million

Ponca City Main Street – $70 million

Sapulpa Main Street – $50 million

Stockyards City Main Street – $35 million

Network level programs added since May of 2025 include:

Choctaw

East End (OKC)

Edmond

Farmer’s Market District (OKC)

Jenks

Sayre

Walters

Wewoka

Wynnewood

Since 1985 local programs and their town and cities, along with the businesses and volunteers in their historic commercial districts, have generated more than $2.5 billion in total public and private reinvestment, created more than 22,800 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 9,300 new or expanded small businesses across the state.

For more information about the Oklahoma Main Street Program, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website at www.OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.