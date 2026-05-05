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House Resolution 503 Printer's Number 3312

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, GOUGHNOUR, HARKINS, WAXMAN, RIVERA, SAPPEY, NEILSON, DEASY, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, MENTZER, D. WILLIAMS, DOUGHERTY

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 17 through 23, 2026, as "Public Works Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing May 17-23, 2026, as “Public Works Week”

Generated 05/05/2026 10:09 PM

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House Resolution 503 Printer's Number 3312

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