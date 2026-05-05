House Resolution 495 Printer's Number 3293

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors COOK, HAMM, WENTLING, WALLEN, NEILSON, GREINER, BANTA, KRUPA, RAPP, STAMBAUGH, PICKETT, HADDOCK, MALONEY, CAUSER, PASHINSKI, SMITH, ANDERSON, ROWE, ZIMMERMAN, MENTZER

Short Title A Resolution designating May 5, 2026, as "The Blessing of the Balers Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Annual Blessing of the Balers

Generated 05/05/2026 10:08 PM

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