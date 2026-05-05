House Resolution 493 Printer's Number 3265

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors KHAN, KINKEAD, MERSKI, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, MAYES, WAXMAN, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, SANCHEZ, FLEMING, BELLMON, McNEILL, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALAGARI, O'MARA, D. WILLIAMS, DEASY, ZIMMERMAN, HOHENSTEIN, BOYD

Short Title A Resolution recognizing May 28, 2026, as "World Hunger Day" in Pennsylvania and raising awareness of food insecurity across this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject Recognizing May 28, 2026, as World Hunger Day in Pennsylvania

Generated 05/05/2026 10:08 PM

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