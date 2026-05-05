House Resolution 490 Printer's Number 3259

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 490 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HILL-EVANS, KHAN, GUZMAN, GUENST, MAYES, PROBST, CEPHAS, SMITH-WADE-EL, RIVERA Short Title A Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memo Subject Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as AKA Day at the Capitol in Pennsylvania Actions 3259 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 22, 2026 Reported as committed, May 5, 2026 Generated 05/05/2026 10:08 PM

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