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House Resolution 490 Printer's Number 3259

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 490

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HILL-EVANS, KHAN, GUZMAN, GUENST, MAYES, PROBST, CEPHAS, SMITH-WADE-EL, RIVERA

Short Title

A Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Memo Subject

Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as AKA Day at the Capitol in Pennsylvania

Actions

3259 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 22, 2026
Reported as committed, May 5, 2026

Generated 05/05/2026 10:08 PM

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House Resolution 490 Printer's Number 3259

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