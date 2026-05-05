House Resolution 490 Printer's Number 3259
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 490
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HILL-EVANS, KHAN, GUZMAN, GUENST, MAYES, PROBST, CEPHAS, SMITH-WADE-EL, RIVERA
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Memo Subject
Resolution designating June 2, 2026, as AKA Day at the Capitol in Pennsylvania
Actions
|3259
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 22, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 5, 2026
Generated 05/05/2026 10:08 PM
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