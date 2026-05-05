House Bill 2363 Printer's Number 3189
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2363
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MERSKI, PROBST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, KULIK, HADDOCK, HARKINS, NEILSON, STEELE, INGLIS
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for tagging and reporting big game kills, for shipping or transporting big game and for possession and transportation of small game.
Memo Subject
Modernizing Tagging and Reporting of Big Game Harvests
Actions
|3144
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026
|3189
|Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
|First consideration, April 14, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 14, 2026
|Removed from table, May 5, 2026
Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.