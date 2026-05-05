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House Bill 2363 Printer's Number 3189

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2363

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MERSKI, PROBST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, KULIK, HADDOCK, HARKINS, NEILSON, STEELE, INGLIS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for tagging and reporting big game kills, for shipping or transporting big game and for possession and transportation of small game.

Memo Subject

Modernizing Tagging and Reporting of Big Game Harvests

Actions

3144 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026
3189 Reported as amended, April 14, 2026
First consideration, April 14, 2026
Laid on the table, April 14, 2026
Removed from table, May 5, 2026

Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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House Bill 2363 Printer's Number 3189

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