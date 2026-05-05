House Bill 2363 Printer's Number 3189

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2363 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MERSKI, PROBST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, KULIK, HADDOCK, HARKINS, NEILSON, STEELE, INGLIS Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for tagging and reporting big game kills, for shipping or transporting big game and for possession and transportation of small game. Memo Subject Modernizing Tagging and Reporting of Big Game Harvests Actions 3144 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 8, 2026 3189 Reported as amended, April 14, 2026 First consideration, April 14, 2026 Laid on the table, April 14, 2026 Removed from table, May 5, 2026 Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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