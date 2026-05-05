House Bill 2436 Printer's Number 3246
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2436
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
TIBURCIO, PROBST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, BOROWSKI, DONAHUE, RIVERA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for State certificate fee reduction.
Memo Subject
Talent Recruitment Account
Actions
|3246
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 21, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 28, 2026
|First consideration, April 28, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
|Removed from table, May 5, 2026
Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM
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