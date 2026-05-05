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House Bill 1814 Printer's Number 3291

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

STEELE, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, STAATS, BRENNAN, COOPER, FRANKEL, PARKER, GILLEN, INGLIS, GREEN, SCOTT, WEBSTER, LABS, BRIGGS, SMITH-WADE-EL, MALAGARI, GAYDOS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in student supports, providing for bell-to-bell mobile device policy.

Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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House Bill 1814 Printer's Number 3291

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