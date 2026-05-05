House Bill 2274 Printer's Number 3179
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2274
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SAPPEY, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, PASHINSKI, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for maximum speed limits.
Memo Subject
Speed Limit on Dirt Roads
Actions
|2974
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 10, 2026
|3179
|Reported as amended, April 13, 2026
|First consideration, April 13, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 13, 2026
|Removed from table, May 5, 2026
Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM
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