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House Bill 2274 Printer's Number 3179

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2274

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SAPPEY, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, PASHINSKI, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for maximum speed limits.

Memo Subject

Speed Limit on Dirt Roads

Actions

2974 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 10, 2026
3179 Reported as amended, April 13, 2026
First consideration, April 13, 2026
Laid on the table, April 13, 2026
Removed from table, May 5, 2026

Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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House Bill 2274 Printer's Number 3179

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