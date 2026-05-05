House Bill 2274 Printer's Number 3179

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2274 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SAPPEY, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, PASHINSKI, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for maximum speed limits. Memo Subject Speed Limit on Dirt Roads Actions 2974 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 10, 2026 3179 Reported as amended, April 13, 2026 First consideration, April 13, 2026 Laid on the table, April 13, 2026 Removed from table, May 5, 2026 Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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