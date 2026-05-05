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House Bill 2391 Printer's Number 3211

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2391

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CONKLIN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PARKER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of January 30, 1974 (P.L.13, No.6), referred to as the Loan Interest and Protection Law, in protective provisions, further providing for prepayment penalty prohibited.

Memo Subject

Housing Affordability Initiative: Lower Investment Costs for Real Estate Investors

Actions

3211 Referred to COMMERCE, April 16, 2026
Reported as committed, April 27, 2026
First consideration, April 27, 2026
Laid on the table, April 27, 2026
Removed from table, May 5, 2026

Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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House Bill 2391 Printer's Number 3211

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