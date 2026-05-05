House Bill 2391 Printer's Number 3211

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2391 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CONKLIN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PARKER Short Title An Act amending the act of January 30, 1974 (P.L.13, No.6), referred to as the Loan Interest and Protection Law, in protective provisions, further providing for prepayment penalty prohibited. Memo Subject Housing Affordability Initiative: Lower Investment Costs for Real Estate Investors Actions 3211 Referred to COMMERCE, April 16, 2026 Reported as committed, April 27, 2026 First consideration, April 27, 2026 Laid on the table, April 27, 2026 Removed from table, May 5, 2026 Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM

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