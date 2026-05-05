House Bill 2391 Printer's Number 3211
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 2391
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CONKLIN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PARKER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of January 30, 1974 (P.L.13, No.6), referred to as the Loan Interest and Protection Law, in protective provisions, further providing for prepayment penalty prohibited.
Memo Subject
Housing Affordability Initiative: Lower Investment Costs for Real Estate Investors
Actions
|3211
|Referred to COMMERCE, April 16, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 27, 2026
|First consideration, April 27, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 27, 2026
|Removed from table, May 5, 2026
Generated 05/05/2026 10:07 PM
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