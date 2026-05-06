MEC Diale-Tlabela conducts an oversight visit at key road project sites, 5 May
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 05 May 2026, conduct oversight visits at the following key road construction sites: Beyers Naude Drive (K31), Golden Highway (P73), R82 (Old Vereeniging Road), and R59.
The visits form part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to monitor progress, ensure quality standards, and accelerate the delivery of critical road infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility and economic development in Gauteng.
Furthermore, oversight visits seek to identify and investigate any challenges that may hinder the timely completion of these projects, ensuring that appropriate interventions are implemented where necessary.
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport remains committed to enhancing mobility and accessibility across the province, while developing transport and socio-economic infrastructure that enables residents to participate meaningfully in economic and social activities.
These visits are aligned with the Department’s strategic objective of #GrowingGautengTogether through Smart Mobility.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 05 May 2026
Time: 9h00
Site 1: K31 (Beyers Naude Drive) Site Office
Site 2: P73 Road (Golden Highway) (R553) Site Office
Site 3: R82 Site Office
Site 4: R59 Freeway
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Rofhiwa Tshitahe on 065 663 4819.
For more information, please contact
Ms Melitah Madiba
Department’s Head of Communications
Cell: 073 644 9935
Mr Lesiba Mpya
MEC’s Spokesperson
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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