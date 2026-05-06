gamescom latam 2026 wraps up with record-breaking results

showfloor

In its third edition, the event welcomed more than 154,000 visitors, representing a 17.5% year-over-year increase

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam 2026, the Latin American edition of the world’s largest gaming event, was a major success, setting new records in its third edition and further cementing its position as the leading gaming event in Latin America. Held from April 29 to May 3 at the Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, the event surpassed 154,000 visitors — the highest attendance ever recorded — representing a 17.5% increase compared to the previous edition.

gamescom latam 2026 in numbers

more than 154,000 visitors

more than 400 games featured

over 60 new releases

175 exhibitors from 23 countries

more than 700 studios

1,100 B2B companies from 59 countries

more than 13,000 business meetings held

a 46% increase compared to the previous year

an estimated US$180 million in new business

1,230 brands present at the event

122 partner institutions



Business environment strengthens as companies connect globally

Reinforcing its role as one of the leading business platforms for the games industry in South America, gamescom latam 2026 delivered strong results in its B2B environment. In total, more than 1,100 companies participated in the event alongside over 1,230 exhibiting brands on the show floor.

Over three days of networking, more than 13,000 business meetings were facilitated between companies, publishers, studios, and industry professionals. These connections are expected to generate more than US$180 million in new business in the coming months, strengthening Brazil’s position as a strategic hub for the global games industry.

“With more than 1,000 game development studios distributed across Brazil, the country demonstrates a unique reach, with creative hubs spread throughout all regions. Brazil is already the leading hub for the games industry in the Global South and an extremely strong consumer market. At gamescom latam, our role is to strengthen and expand this ecosystem — connecting investors, buyers, publishers, accelerators, and studios from around the world. That’s why we bring the best of both national and international production to our audience, while also taking the best of Brazil abroad, boosting IP exports and bringing our stories to a global stage”, says Eliana Russi, Partner and Head of B2B at gamescom latam.



Launches and activations put the audience at the center of the experience

The 2026 edition brought together some of the world’s leading players in the games industry, including Arc System Works, Big Uncle Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Level Up! Games, Nintendo, PlayStation, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games, Roblox, SEGA, Skybound Entertainment, Supercell, The Pokémon Company, and Warner Bros. Games. Visitors had access to hundreds of titles, ranging from major releases to independent games — many of them available for early hands-on gameplay before reaching the market.

Highlights included titles such as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Invincible VS, Phantom Blade Zero, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, showcased through exclusive playable experiences. Interactive activations reinforced this proximity, placing fans at the center of the experience and directly connecting communities with brands and franchises.

“gamescom latam is a major celebration for the gaming community, bringing together leading global brands and offering fans the opportunity to discover games and, most importantly, get hands-on with upcoming releases. This is only possible because of our DNA, which began with a focus on fostering industry business and has since expanded into a comprehensive experience hub.” Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of gamescom latam

In addition to gaming companies, non-endemic brands such as Banco do Brasil, Bauducco, Claro, Fanta, Piticas, and Seara, were also present, connecting with the gaming audience and creating experiences that bridge games and their products.



Content brings together major industry names and highlights trends

With more than 300 hours of programming, gamescom latam offered a diverse agenda aimed at both general audiences and industry professionals.

Throughout the event, more than 500 speakers — including over 120 international guests — took part, featuring names such as Brendan Greene, Charles Marcolim, David Wise, James Salmon, and Maxence Cazorla. The event also welcomed influencers and content creators such as Cellbit, as well as groups like Creative Squad and Arkanis, totaling more than 2,000 creators and influencers. More than 1,000 cosplayers also participated, delighting visitors throughout the venue.

The program included panels on industry trends, workshops, competitions, and meet-and-greet sessions. Highlights included updates on CONTROL Resonant, the finals of the CONMEBOL eLibertadores 2026, and Mortal Kombat tournaments organized by Retro League.

The event also marked the debut of Versus One, a new competitive circuit focused on fighting games, reinforcing the growth of the competitive scene in the region.

Among the digital highlights, the gamescom latam countdown featured announcements and exclusive content, broadcast in three languages — English, Spanish, and Portuguese — through partnerships with Flow Games, Latin American Games Showcase, MCR Agency, and Webedia. The program also included gamescom latam highlights by FYNG, expanding coverage and curating key moments from the event.



gamescom latam BIG Festival celebrates global creativity in independent games

gamescom latam BIG Festival reaffirmed its role as one of the leading showcases for independent game development worldwide. In 2026, the festival received more than 960 game submissions from 75 countries. A total of 81 titles were selected as finalists across 18 categories. Brazil accounted for 451 submissions, demonstrating a strong and consistent presence on the international stage. In Latin America, countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Uruguay also showed significant participation, with 28 projects among the finalists.

Among the finalists, there was a wide diversity of approaches, ranging from author-driven narratives to experimental gameplay mechanics and aesthetics.

Visitors were also able to experience some of these games, bringing audiences closer to developers and increasing the visibility of independent projects in the global market.

Under the auspices of the Federal Law for Cultural Incentives, gamescom latam is master sponsored by Banco do Brasil; sponsored by Claro; has a B2B partnership with APAA (São Paulo Association of Friends of Art) and Abragames (Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers) through the Brazil Games project; is supported by Seara and Cruzeiro do Sul University; and is organized by gamescom latam, Omelete Company, Koelnmesse, the São Paulo State Secretariat of Culture, Economy and Creative Industries, the Ministry of Culture, and the Federal Government.



gamescom latam

gamescom, the world’s largest gaming event and Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry, also has an edition in Latin America. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and game, the German games industry association. gamescom latam also features the BIG Festival, the world’s largest indie games awards, bringing together celebration, innovation, and business in one place.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together, we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Thailand, gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

Omelete Company is the largest and most recognized independent pop culture company in Latin America, daily discussing movies, series, games, music, and comics, reaching over 25 million fans every month. Through brands like Omelete, CCXP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Chippu, G3X and Mundo Ticket, we create content and experiences for those who love Fantasy, Fiction, Superheroes, and Games—breathing and living the entertainment universe both digitally and in person.

Next Events:

gamescom dev, Cologne, Germany, 23 – 25 August 2026

gamescom, Cologne, Germany, 26 – 30 August 2026

gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show, Bangkok, Thailand, 29 October – 1 November 2026

gamescom latam, São Paulo, Brazil, 2027

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