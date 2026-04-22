Abragames Showcases Brazil’s Global Games Industry Ambition with Major Presence at Gamescom Latam 2026

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SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian Game Developers Association (Abragames), with Brazil Games and in partnership with The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency - ApexBrasil, today announced a robust and strategic participation at Gamescom Latam 2026, underscoring Brazil’s growing role as a global hub for game development and international collaboration.

With a comprehensive lineup of high-impact activations, curated content, and international-facing initiatives, Abragames is reinforcing its long-term commitment to fostering, supporting, and exporting Brazilian game development talent. Backed by government funding and institutional support, this presence reflects a coordinated national effort to position Brazil as a leading player in the global games industry.

A Strategic Platform for Global Engagement

At the heart of Abragames’ presence is a series of structured business, educational, and showcase initiatives designed to connect Brazilian studios with international publishers, investors, and partners.

Key activations include:

XDev Executive Bootcamp — A new high-level program focused on the professionalization of external development companies, featuring mentorship sessions, hands-on workshops, and one-on-one meetings with international experts such as Dalma Bolech (LevelUp XDev), Donald Harris (FarBridge), Jason RM Smith (Game Caviar), and Shiew Yeu Loh (Forge Bridges).

Brazil Games Business Speed Meeting — A fast-paced networking initiative enabling Brazilian studios to present their portfolios directly to international buyers in structured, high-efficiency meetings designed to generate immediate feedback and business opportunities.

Abragames Industry Track Talks — A centerpiece of Abragames’ presence at Gamescom Latam, the Industry Track delivers a focused program of panels and lectures led by Abragames executives and top member studios. Opening with leadership insights on the association’s evolution and international strategy, the track quickly shifts to practical, studio-driven sessions covering publishing, co-development, market performance on Steam, production pipelines, and scaling globally. Talks feature real-world postmortems, data-backed insights, and actionable learnings from Brazilian developers actively shipping games. Dedicated segments such as “DNA Brasil” further highlight how studios are transforming local culture and identity into globally competitive IP, reinforcing Abragames’ role in elevating Brazilian talent on the world stage

Abragames Pitch Arena 2026 — A competitive pitching session connecting Brazilian studios with global publishers and investors, offering finalists international exposure and awarding the winner with access to a major international industry event in 2027.

Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive pipeline—from education and mentorship to business development and international visibility—demonstrating a structured national approach to industry growth.

Showcasing Brazil’s Creative Diversity

Complementing its business-focused programming, Abragames will also spotlight a diverse selection of 36 Brazilian games at dedicated mini-booths on the show floor, including 22 titles from the Accelerator program and 14 from Abragames member studios. These projects reflect the breadth of genres, artistic styles, and cultural narratives emerging from Brazil’s development scene.

Highlighted projects include:

Starlit World (Rockhead Studios) — A vibrant action-adventure focused on exploration and world restoration

Kakele Online (ViVa Games) — A globally connected 2D MMORPG

Ghostless (Coffeenauts) — A hybrid metroidvania and colony sim exploring human vs AI conflict

Tiny Little Bastards (Overlord Game Studio) — A humor-driven metroidvania inspired by Brazilian bar culture

EDEN’S FRONTIER (Frontiers Group Entertainment) — A pixel-art action RPG with immersive storytelling

Talaka (Potato Kid) — A culturally rich roguelike inspired by Brazilian folklore

ARIDA 2: Rise of the Brave (Aoca Game Lab) — A narrative survival adventure set in Brazil’s backlands

These and other showcased titles emphasize Brazil’s unique ability to blend local cultural identity with globally appealing gameplay and production values.

A National Vision for Industry Growth

Abragames’ presence at Gamescom Latam is part of a broader, long-term strategy to internationalize Brazilian studios, attract foreign investment, and build sustainable growth across the sector.

“Brazil is entering a defining phase in its emergence as a global game development hub,” said Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames. “Our presence at Gamescom Latam 2026 goes beyond showcasing standout titles—it underscores the strength of a coordinated national ecosystem. Through our initiatives with Brazil Games, we are enabling Brazilian studios to forge meaningful connections, scale their ambitions, and compete more effectively on the international stage.”

Setting a Benchmark for Global Industry Development

Abragames’ integrated approach—combining government backing, industry expertise, and international outreach—offers a compelling example of how national institutions can effectively support their creative industries.

By aligning education, business development, and global promotion under a unified strategy, Brazil is positioning itself as a model for other countries seeking to elevate their game development ecosystems and expand their presence in the global market.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames(Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here’s how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here!

About Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association)

Founded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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