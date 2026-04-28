gamescom latam 2026 Unveils Major Releases, Hundreds of Games, and Industry-Leading Voices; Program Highlights Revealed

Gamescom Latam

Taking place from April 30 to May 3 at Distrito Anhembi, São Paulo, the event brings together global publishers, major launches, and exclusive experiences

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam 2026 takes place from 30 April to 3 May at Distrito Anhembi. On 29 April, the event kicks off with Preview Day, offering exclusive access to press, content creators, industry professionals and Deluxe Pass holders. In its 2026 edition, the event further strengthens its international reach, bringing together participants from 59 countries. This includes 11 official delegations — seven with their own booths — along with more than 210 publishers and over 100 partner institutions. Altogether, gamescom latam will feature 91 booths, 143 gaming stations, and more than 60 confirmed game launches. The program will also offer over 300 hours of stage content, with more than 500 speakers, including 120 international guests.

Throughout the event, attendees will be able to try a wide range of games from some of the industry’s biggest companies, including Arc System Works, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games, Roblox, SEGA, Square Enix, Supercell and Warner Bros. Games.

The program also features meet & greets, panels, brand activations and esports competitions.



Program highlights for gamescom latam 2026



A lineup of games for all audiences

Confirmed titles include Invincible VS, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Phantom Blade Zero, all available for hands-on play ahead of their official release on consoles and other platforms, giving attendees early access to some of the most anticipated upcoming titles.

Additional highlights include titles from the Dragon Quest and Life is Strange franchises, available to play at gaming stations throughout the gamescom latam show floor. Hundreds of indie games selected for the BIG Festival and BIG Starter will also be featured, while the BIG Highlight showcase continues as an online-only experience.

Indie publishers behind a range of acclaimed titles will also be present, such as 11 bit studios, Fireshine Games, Focus Entertainment, HandyGames, Kepler Interactive, Nuntius Studio, Shueisha Games and Skybound Games. Confirmed titles include A Rat’s Quest – The Way Back Home, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Is This Seat Taken?, Keep Driving, Mark of the Deep, MIO: Memories in Orbit, SacriFire, Tavern Keeper and The Alters.

Special guests, panels and meet & greets

gamescom latam 2026 brings together both local and international guests, from online creators to leading figures in game development. Fans will also be able to take part in meet-and-greets with creators, including members of the Minecraft Arkanis series and Creative Squad, among others.

One of this year’s key highlights is the creator Cellbit, who will take part in the “Cellbit Interview” panel on 3 May, from 15:00 to 16:00, at the Journey Stage, hosted by PhoenixBR. During the session, the creator — also the creative director of Paranormal Order — will revisit his journey in gaming, discuss the titles that have shaped his life, what he is currently playing, and what he is most looking forward to, in a relaxed, reference-filled conversation with the audience. Following the panel, he will also take part in a meet-and-greet with fans from 16:10 to 17:10 in the M&G area (next to the creators stage).

The program also includes the panel “brazilian version gamescom latam - Echoes of Runeterra,” taking place on 1 May from 14:45 to 15:30 at the creators stage. The session features Raphael Rossatto, Mariângela Cantú, Marco Antônio Abreu, Fernanda Baronne and Felipe Grinnan, who will share behind-the-scenes insights from their work on League of Legends characters.

For those more interested in gaming history, highlights include appearances from figures such as legendary composer David Wise (known for the Donkey Kong franchise), Maxence Cazorla, known for voicing the character Esquie in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Mikael Kasurinen, Creative Director of Control Resonant and Co-Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, who will take part in panels and meet-and-greets.

Brendan Greene, creator of PUBG: Battlegrounds, will also take the stage to discuss his career and current projects.

Esports and competitive experiences

The event also features a range of competitive tournaments and interactive experiences throughout its run.

Highlights include the CONMEBOL eLibertadores 2026 Finals — a South American esports competition played on EA Sports FC 26 — as well as Mortal Kombat competitions organised by Retro League. The event will also mark the debut of Versus One, a new competitive circuit focused on fighting games by the Webedia group.

Another key highlight is the gamescom latam arena versus, a space dedicated to community-driven tournaments where attendees can actively take part. The arena will host experiences with titles like Invincible VS and Supercell games, alongside competitions offering prizes from partners such as Razer and Razer Gold.

Riot Games will also feature dedicated activations, bringing experiences based on League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift and 2XKO, with gameplay stations, activities, and giveaways.

The 4 Zones of gamescom latam

Introducing one of the key new features for 2026, “The 4 Zones of gamescom latam” presents a new creative concept that invites visitors to explore the event through immersive, themed experiences.

This concept will be brought to life across some of the event’s gameplay areas, where visitors can explore four distinct themed zones, each with its own visual identity and curated selection of titles aligned with different styles and genres—enhancing how attendees discover and interact with the games featured at the event.

The four Zones are defined as follows:

Hero Zone – Fantasy, Mythology, Adventure

Open Zone – Sandbox, Open World, Simulation

Shadow Zone – Horror, Mystery, Suspense

Neo Zone – Sci-fi, Dystopia, Cyberpunk

Event experiences and areas

The show floor will feature a wide range of interactive experiences, including gamescom latam card games by City Class, in partnership with City Class Games (CCG), and gamescom latam arcade by Seara, showcasing classic arcade titles.

Also debuting this year is gamescom latam epix, a gamified experience that invites visitors to embark on an interactive journey across the venue. Using augmented reality and integrated missions, it connects the physical event space with a digital environment via a web app, rewarding engagement with exclusive giveaways at the end of the experience.

To take part, attendees can access the official website via the URL available on-site or directly through the gamescom latam web app. From there, they can register, log in and follow the instructions to complete the challenges.



Industry and B2B program

gamescom latam also serves as a key meeting point for industry professionals, with a program focused on networking, professional development, and knowledge exchange. In total, the event will host around 150 content sessions across the gamescom latam journey stage (Thursday and Friday) and the gamescom latam connect stage (throughout all event days), in addition to workshops and mentoring sessions on Saturday.

Sessions will cover topics such as external development with Xbox Game Studios, global game production, development partnerships with Gearbox Software and ZeniMax Online Studios, and global publishing, featuring speakers from Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Raw Fury, Riot Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Throughout the event, matchmaking rounds, pitch sessions, and meetings between companies and developers will take place, focusing on areas such as intellectual property, transmedia, and augmented reality, while also fostering business opportunities between participants from Latin America and other regions.



2026 Edition Overview

gamescom latam 2026 will take place from April 30 to May 3 at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo. On April 29, the event will feature a Preview Day, exclusive to press, content creators, and B2B visitors. As in previous editions, the event will bring together major names from the games industry, with the presence of brands such as Arc System Works, Big Uncle Games, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games, Roblox, Supercell and Warner Bros. Games in addition to others to be announced soon. Attendees will be able to explore hundreds of playable titles, including the launch of LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight Invincible VS, Phantom Blade Zero, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, as well as announcements, activations, and experiences presented by various companies in the sector.

Among the highlights of this edition are the eLibertadores finals, which are expected to attract esports fans from across Latin America; an exclusive panel featuring reveals from Control Resonant; as well as the participation of already confirmed names such as David Wise, legendary composer of video game soundtracks; Brendan Greene, creator of PUBG; and the presence of French actor Maxence Cazorla, known for voicing the character Esquie in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The event will also bring fans closer to influencers, cosplayers, and content creators, in addition to offering esports competitions and hosting the gamescom latam BIG Festival, considered the largest indie games awards in the world.

For industry professionals, gamescom latam offers a dynamic business platform with panels, talks, and networking opportunities, bringing together hundreds of companies from Latin America and other regions for meetings and partnerships. Under the auspices of the Federal Law for Cultural Incentives, gamescom latam has the master sponsorship of Banco do Brasil; sponsored by Claro; B2B partnership with Federal Law for Cultural Incentives and Abragames (Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers) through the Brazil Games project; support from Seara and Cruzeiro do Sul University; and is produced by gamescom latam, Omelete Company, Koelnmesse, the São Paulo State Secretariat of Culture, Economy and Creative Industries, the Ministry of Culture, and the Federal Government.

gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's largest gaming event and Europe's leading business platform for the gaming industry, also has an edition in Latin America. In 2026, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 29 April to 3 May, in the Anhembi District. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and game, the German games industry association. gamescom latam also features the gamescom latam BIG Festival, the world’s largest indie games awards, bringing together celebration, innovation, and business in one place.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together, we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Thailand, gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

Omelete Company is the largest and most recognized independent pop culture company in Latin America, daily discussing movies, series, games, music, and comics, reaching over 25 million fans every month. Through brands like Omelete, CCXP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Chippu, G3X and Mundo Ticket, we create content and experiences for those who love Fantasy, Fiction, Superheroes, and Games—breathing and living the entertainment universe both digitally and in person.

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