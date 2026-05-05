Muddy Trail Closures
Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails today due to muddy conditions. These closures help protect plants and trail infrastructure. The following trails are closed:
Hall Ranch
All trails are closed.
Heil Valley Ranch
- Grindstone Quarry
- Lichen Loop
- Overland Loop
- Picture Rock Trail
- Schoolhouse Loop
Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain
- Eagle Wind Trail
- Little Thompson Overlook Trail
Additional closures may be announced. Trails will reopen when conditions allow. Thank you for your patience.
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