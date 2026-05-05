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Muddy Trail Closures

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails today due to muddy conditions. These closures help protect plants and trail infrastructure. The following trails are closed:

Hall Ranch

All trails are closed.

Heil Valley Ranch

  • Grindstone Quarry
  • Lichen Loop
  • Overland Loop
  • Picture Rock Trail
  • Schoolhouse Loop

Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

  • Eagle Wind Trail
  • Little Thompson Overlook Trail

Additional closures may be announced. Trails will reopen when conditions allow. Thank you for your patience.

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Muddy Trail Closures

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