Muddy Trail Closures

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails today due to muddy conditions. These closures help protect plants and trail infrastructure. The following trails are closed:

Hall Ranch

All trails are closed.

Heil Valley Ranch

Grindstone Quarry

Lichen Loop

Overland Loop

Picture Rock Trail

Schoolhouse Loop

Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

Eagle Wind Trail

Little Thompson Overlook Trail

Additional closures may be announced. Trails will reopen when conditions allow. Thank you for your patience.