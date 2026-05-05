Project Spotlight: SR 83 gets new surface through Sonoita

SONOITA – Two miles of State Route 83 through the Southern Arizona community of Sonoita has a new pavement surface thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation project.

The $3.9 million project removed and replaced the road surface between mileposts 29 and 31, beginning just south of State Route 82. It also installed fog coating, added new pavement markings and signage, replaced guardrails and upgraded drainage.

To reduce traffic impacts, ADOT only scheduled work on Mondays-Fridays and maintained at least one lane of traffic in each direction.

This project supports ADOT’s commitment to safeguarding Arizona’s investment in highway pavement and to empowering the economy in Greater Arizona.

For more information, please visit the SR 83: Black Oak Drive to Lower Elgin Road Roadway Reconstruction page at azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral District.