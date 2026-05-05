ADOT nearing completion on I-10 Ina to Ruthrauff widening project

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation is nearing completion on a project to widen and reconstruct Interstate 10 from Ina to Ruthrauff roads in the northwest Tucson area, with all parts of the project expected to open to traffic by mid-May.

Crews are now tending to the final details of the $171 million project that will improve traffic flow and safety.

The work includes completing lane stripes for a fourth lane on both directions of I-10, where overnight lane restrictions will soon end. And work is continuing on the new Sunset Road interchange along with an extension of Sunset Road between I-10 and River Road. Crews are finalizing work on traffic signals, landscaping and painting the Sunset Road overpass.

The Sunset Road extension, a $35 million element of the project funded by Pima County, creates a new connection to and from I-10 with new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

When complete, the overall I-10 project will widen the interstate from three to four lanes in each direction between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

Other project highlights include:

Reconstructing the Orange Grove Road interchange, which opened in February 2025 and features higher I-10 bridges above Orange Grove Road to allow for greater clearance

New interchange designs at Orange Grove and Sunset roads, which feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. The project began in early 2023.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.