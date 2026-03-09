Shannon McComas Named Chief Operating Officer of Loftness Specialized Equipment

Shannon McComas has been appointed COO of Loftness Specialized Equipment.

HECTOR, MN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loftness Specialized Equipment announces the appointment of Shannon McComas as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, McComas will oversee day-to-day operations, drive strategic growth initiatives, and continue strengthening the company’s commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. He will work closely with executive leadership to advance the company’s long-term strategic plan and support continued innovation across Loftness’ diverse product lines.Since joining Loftness in 2024, McComas most recently served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening dealer relationships, expanding market presence, and leading the company through a period of considerable growth. This leadership has been instrumental in positioning Loftness for continued success across its agricultural and vegetation management equipment lines.With his extensive experience in sales leadership, business development, and enterprise operations, McComas brings a balanced perspective that integrates market demand with operational execution. His continued oversight of sales and marketing ensures alignment between customer needs, product innovation, and production capabilities.“Shannon is a proven leader that has a deep understanding of sales and operations with a track record of success,” said Josh South, CEO of Loftness. “His expanded role as COO reflects the confidence we have in his ability to guide the company into its next phase of growth, and we are excited to promote him into this key leadership position.”McComas echoed enthusiasm for his future role. “Loftness has built an outstanding reputation for quality, innovation and customer support,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our dealers and customers while strengthening our operational capabilities to support long-term growth.”Loftness Specialized Equipment, an employee-owned company, is a leading manufacturer of innovative agricultural and vegetation management equipment, providing high-performance solutions for farmers, land managers, and industry professionals. Based in Hector, MN, the company offers a diverse range of products, including crop residue management tools, grain bagging systems, precision application equipment, forestry mulchers, and vegetation control solutions such as land-clearing attachments and right-of-way maintenance tools. Loftness is dedicated to delivering durable, high-quality solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency in the field.For information on Loftness’ complete product line, visit www.loftness.com , email info@loftness.com, or call 800-828-7624 (U.S. and Canada) or 320-848-6266 (international).

