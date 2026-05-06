Formaspace Invites NeoCon Attendees to Experience One Manufacturer for All Spaces

Formaspace invites NeoCon and Design Days attendees to showroom #11-124 to explore connected workspace solutions and schedule private meetings.

Specifications should not slow a project down. With CET, our dealer partners can configure and quote solutions quickly using real product data, making it easier to move from concept to approval.” — Corey Hutchins

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace will exhibit at NeoCon 2026 in showroom 11-124 (11th floor, suite 124), inviting dealers, architects, designers, and project teams to explore how a single manufacturer can deliver coordinated solutions across multiple environments. Attendees are encouraged to schedule private meetings in the Formaspace showroom to discuss active projects and upcoming opportunities.At this year’s NeoCon, Formaspace will focus on its “One Manufacturer for All Spaces” approach, demonstrating how lab, education, industrial, and custom workplace environments can be designed and delivered as a coordinated system. By working with a single partner, project teams can reduce specification complexity, maintain consistency across spaces, and streamline the path from design through installation.“Specification should not slow a project down,” said Corey Hutchins, COO of Formaspace. “With CET, our dealer partners can configure and quote solutions quickly using real product data, making it easier to move from concept to approval. When you combine that with a single manufacturer across spaces, the entire process becomes more efficient for the project team.”Formaspace will also highlight its Co-Create : Fit & Finish approach to custom solutions through its Define, Design, Deliver process. This method supports the development of coordinated furniture systems that align with project goals, brand standards, and operational requirements. Rather than defaulting to fully custom solutions, Formaspace begins with standard and modified options, applying Co-Create when project needs require a more tailored approach. The result is scalable solutions that can be implemented consistently across multiple spaces and locations.In addition to its broader solutions, Formaspace will introduce the Bronx Tables, a new addition designed for education environments. Engineered for efficient installation and cost-effective deployment, the product supports flexible learning spaces and reflects the company’s continued expansion into multi-use applications.The showroom will also feature Cramer lab seating, offering ergonomic, durable solutions designed specifically for technical environments and long-duration use in lab settings.Tools for project teams, including CET for dealers and Revit resources for architects and designers, will be available to support specification, coordination, and faster project execution.Private meetings will be hosted throughout NeoCon, offering attendees the opportunity to meet with Formaspace executives, design specialists, and account managers. These sessions are designed to support meaningful project discussions and help teams move forward with clarity and confidence.To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit:

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