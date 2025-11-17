Austin American-Statesman Names Formaspace a Winner of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2025 Award

Formaspace wins Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2025, based on confidential employee feedback via Energage, highlighting a strong culture and mission.

Being named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Austin is an incredible milestone. Ranking in the top 0.8% reflects the commitment, integrity, and drive our team brings every day.” — Jeff Turk, Owner & Chairman of Formaspace

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace has been recognized with a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Austin Top Workplaces 2025. The award is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, among other themes.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Formaspace Chairman Jeff Turk added:“Being named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Austin is an incredible milestone for Formaspace—especially considering more than 3,000 companies participated. Ranking in the top 0.8% is a direct reflection of the commitment, integrity, and drive our team brings every day. This recognition reinforces that our culture is strong, our mission is clear, and our people are the foundation of everything we build.”ABOUT FORMASPACEFormaspace designs and manufactures high-performance laboratory , technical, and commercial furniture in Austin, Texas. With a focus on engineering excellence, modularity, and mass customization, Formaspace supports clients across education, healthcare, life sciences, industrial, government, and technology markets worldwide. Every product is built for long-term durability, adaptability, and lasting value.ABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.TM

