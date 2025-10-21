Formaspace to Feature Durable, Modular Education Furniture in MRL’s Ultimate Durability Zone at EDSpaces 2025

Formaspace joins My Resource Library’s Ultimate Durability Zone at EDSpaces 2025, showcasing durable, modular furniture and live hands-on durability experiments

Durability isn’t just strength — it’s sustainability, adaptability, and long-term value. We’re excited to work with MRL at EDSpaces to show what next-generation educational environments can truly be.” — Jeff Turk, Owner & Chairman of Formaspace

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace is proud to partner with My Resource Library (MRL) as a featured manufacturer in the Ultimate Durability Zone at EDSpaces 2025. This immersive, hands-on experience will bring together select manufacturers to demonstrate what true durability looks like in real educational environments. Rather than a typical furniture showcase, the zone will function as an interactive learning space where attendees can test products, see real-world performance, and walk away saying, “That was cool — I learned something.”Formaspace was invited by MRL to provide furniture platforms throughout the zone, reflecting industry confidence in the company’s ability to engineer solutions that are built to last. The furniture on display will highlight Formaspace’s expertise in modularity, strength, adaptability, and performance across K–12 and Higher Education applications. The company will also demonstrate how durable furniture contributes to long-term sustainability by reducing waste, minimizing replacements, and supporting evolving learning environments.“We’re grateful to My Resource Library for including us in the Ultimate Durability Zone,” said Mehmet Atesoglu, Marketing Director at Formaspace. “This initiative goes far beyond traditional product displays. It’s an interactive and educational experience. We’re excited to help bring that vision to life.”For over four decades, Formaspace has helped hundreds of education facilities design and furnish labs, collaboration areas, makerspaces, libraries, and technical environments. Today, the company is pioneering a new approach called NextGen Learning Environments — spaces that blend lab, classroom, makerspace, and collaboration zones into one highly flexible and future-ready ecosystem. As K–12 moves toward STEM and project-based learning, and Higher Ed continues to demand versatility and performance, Formaspace is focused on building environments that support where education is going, not just where it has been.At EDSpaces 2025, Formaspace will offer live “durability experiments” inside the Ultimate Durability Zone. Attendees will be encouraged to participate in stress tests such as dropping weights, slamming drawers, and applying everyday classroom abuse to the furniture, proving how well it withstands real-world use. Additional demonstrations will include surface cleaning challenges and modular reconfiguration of systems like RGX and FLX to show how quickly learning environments can adapt without replacing furniture.“At Formaspace, we don’t just follow trends — we help define the future of how people learn and work,” said Jeff Turk, Chairman of Formaspace. “For decades, we’ve partnered with hundreds of education facilities to build labs, collaboration spaces, libraries, and more that stand the test of time. Durability isn’t just strength — it’s sustainability, adaptability, and long-term value. We’re excited to work with My Resource Library at EDSpaces to show the industry what next-generation educational environments can truly be.”Formaspace will be located in Booth #900 as part of the Ultimate Durability Zone at EDSpaces 2025. Visit the company event page for more information: https://formaspace.com/resources/inspiration/events/edspaces-2025 About FormaspaceFormaspace designs and manufactures high-performance laboratory, technical, and commercial furniture in Austin, Texas. With a focus on engineering, modularity, and mass customization, Formaspace serves education, healthcare, life sciences, industrial, government, and technology clients worldwide. Every product is built for long-term durability, adaptability, and value.About My Resource LibraryMy Resource Library (MRL) is the contract furniture industry’s premier virtual library, connecting manufacturers, dealers, designers, and end users with digital tools and resources. MRL creates collaborative experiences like the Ultimate Durability Zone to highlight innovation, performance, and education within the built environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.