Preparing Airports and Cities for Mega Events

The workshop brought together 40 participants from Angola, the British Virgin Islands, Canada, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Liberia, Panama, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the USA. The primary objective was to exchange best practices and strategic tools for managing the complexities of mega events, ensuring that airports leaders are equipped to handle sudden traffic surges and operational challenges.

This gathering provided a unique opportunity to learn on how US airports are preparing to welcome 48 national teams, over 5 million international visitors across 16 host cities in the USA, Canada and Mexico during the 39-day FIFA World Cup.

The workshop addressed topics such as the integration of Generative AI to optimize operational efficiency, advanced screening technologies and biometric verification to manage massive passenger surges safely. These discussions expanded into broader logistical challenges, including slot capacity management, immigration bottlenecks, and cargo logistics, while also exploring cutting-edge concepts like Urban Air Mobility and the design of sustainable infrastructure.

A roundtable discussion was dedicated to Inter-agency Coordination and Crisis Management, which emphasised that airport security transcends any single organization. Experts highlighted the necessity of establishing joint command centres to enable a unified response and shared situational awareness between federal and local agencies and private operators. This approach ensures that high-demand periods are managed through a rigorous framework of continuous preparedness.

The analysis of Cybersecurity in mega events positioned the digital environment as the new strategic frontier. Given the increasing reliance of airports on data analytics and contactless security models, protecting the digital "nervous system" has become as vital as physical perimeter security. The discussions underscored that cyber resilience is fundamental to preventing disruptions that could paralyze operations, reaffirming the importance of real-time intelligence sharing to protect the airport ecosystem against both physical and digital risks during high-profile global events.