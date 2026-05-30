Tackling Gender Inequality: Miki Sakiyama Applies New Skills from International Human Resources Development Course

After returning from Sudan, Miki obtained her master’s degree, worked with UN agencies in Japan, and managed the portfolio of the Japan-funded gender-related projects at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, where she grew increasingly motivated to gain more direct, field-based experience. Wanting to deepen her practical understanding of development and peacebuilding, she decided to participate in the Primary Course of the Program for Global Human Resource Development.

The Program, commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and implemented by Hiroshima University in partnership with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the UN Volunteers (UNV) programme, sets out to discover, develop and build human resources for peacebuilding. The Primary Course focuses on young professionals committed to building careers in peacebuilding and development and includes about four weeks of training held online and onsite, in Hiroshima and Tokyo. Japanese participants are then deployed overseas for one year as UNVs. Miki joined the FY2024 Primary Course as one of 23 Program Associates.

For Miki, one of the most impactful aspects of the Course was the diversity of its participants, who came from various countries, professional backgrounds and social contexts, bringing a wide range of perspectives. Engaging with them broadened Miki’s perspectives on how peacebuilding and development challenges are understood and approached across countries and institutions.

In addition to learning theory, the Course provided practical training that prepares participants for working in UN system. For example, it covered workplace practices in the UN System such as close and interactive communication. The Course also allowed gave her the space to reflect on how to communicate and conduct herself in a country office setting – insights that she says have already proven valuable in carrying out her responsibilities at UNFPA.