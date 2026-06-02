Strengthening Whole-of-Society Capacities for DRR and Climate Resilience: Inclusive Governance and Innovative Mechanisms

29 May 2026, Jeju, Republic of Korea – UNITAR and its International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) Jeju in collaboration with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and its Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government (DPIDG), as well as its UN Project Office on Governance (UNPOG), UNDRR ONEA and the Global Education and Training Institute (GETI), UNEP and its Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) conducted a two-day virtual workshop titled “Strengthening Whole-of-Society Capacities for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Resilience: Inclusive Governance and Innovative Mechanisms”.

From 12 to 14 May 2026 focused on examining how inclusive governance, risk-informed institutions, and innovative mechanisms can advance disaster risk reduction and climate resilience, the workshop brought together 2,000 national and local government officials, disaster risk reduction and climate focal points, and civil society representatives across the Asia–Pacific region. Participants and experts shared perspectives and knowledge to inform practical actions for governments, international organizations, and local communities to implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).