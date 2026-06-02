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2026 Road Safety Conference: Advancing Safer Cities and Sustainable Mobility

29 May 2026, Durban, South Africa- UNITAR and its International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) Durban in collaboration with the eThekwini Transport Authority and Municipal Institute of Learning (MILE) conducted the 2026 Road Safety Conference at the Durban International Convention Centre on 19-20 May 2026. The event brought together 80  government leaders, transport practitioners, law enforcement agencies, academia, development partners, civil society organizations, and private sector stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and advance road safety efforts in South Africa in support of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety and the SDG 3 on good health and well-being and SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities.

The  conference provided a platform for dialogue and practical knowledge exchange on one of South Africa’s most urgent development and public safety challenges. South Africa experiences 10,399 road crashes and 12,172 casualties from road crashes per day. 

The importance of collective action and local government leadership in addressing road safety challenges and its impacts on governance, public health, economic and social justice across sectors and communities was emphasized by Mr. Sipho Cele, Executive Director of the eThekwini Municipality. 

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2026 Road Safety Conference: Advancing Safer Cities and Sustainable Mobility

Distribution channels: International Organizations


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