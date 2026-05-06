Hicks Nurseries Turns Garden Plastics into New Products Through Annual Recycling Program

Hicks Nurseries Annual Recycling Program

Recycling Program Runs from May 11 to July 19, 2026

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island's premier garden center, is once again helping home gardeners make a positive impact with the return of its annual plastic recycling program, running from May 11 to July 19, 2026.First launched in 2009, the program has kept more than 68,000 cubic feet of plastic garden waste out of landfills. This year, Hicks Nurseries is highlighting the full closed-loop recycling story: through its partnership with Jamaica Ash , a Long Island company that has been in business for more than 100 years, the garden plastics collected are melted down and transformed into new plastic containers and products that go back into circulation.By giving plastic pots, trays, and cell packs a second life, the program keeps valuable materials out of landfills while supporting more sustainable gardening habits across the community."Gardeners care deeply about the world around them, and this program gives them a simple way to make a real difference," said Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing at Hicks Nurseries.In addition to recycling, Hicks Nurseries supports earth-friendly gardening practices by offering a wide range of organic lawn care products, organic vegetables and herbs, and pollinator-friendly plants that help nurture a healthy ecosystem.The program is open to all home gardeners. Accepted items include plastic garden pots, cell packs, and trays. To ensure proper recycling, participants must follow a few simple rules:• Only garden plastics (pots, trays, cell packs) are accepted.• No household plastics, food containers, plastic bags, or clay pots.• All soil, rocks, and debris must be removed from containers.• No metal, hangers, or other non-plastic items.The recycling bin is located in the customer pick-up/loading area at Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, NY. This program is not for commercial or landscaper use.For more information on Hicks Nurseries, visit hicksnurseries.com or follow @hicksnurseries on social media.ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including houseplants, outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal decor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services . Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.CONTACT: Karen Musgrave, Hicks Nurseries, 516-334-0066, kmusgrave@hicksnurseries.com

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