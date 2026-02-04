Hicks Nurseries’ 36th Annual Flower & Garden Show Open March 5-29, 2026

Hicks Nurseries 2026 Flower & Garden Show Game of Gardens Hicks Nurseries 2025 Flower & Garden Show Spring is in the Air Hicks Nurseries 2025 Flower & Garden Show Spring is in the Air

The Theme “Game of Gardens” Brings Playful Design, Bigger Blooms and Spring Magic Indoors | Free Parking & Admission

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island’s premier garden center, invites visitors to step into a world where beloved games meet breathtaking blooms at its 36th Annual Flower & Garden Show , Game of Gardens, running March 5–29, daily from 8am–6pm.The much-anticipated free indoor event transforms one of the Hicks Nurseries 20,000-square-foot greenhouses into a playful show inspired by the joy, creativity, and nostalgia of classic games. Guests will explore eight uniquely designed gardens, each offering a fresh perspective on how imagination and horticulture come together in unexpected ways. At the heart of the show, a giant Jenga-style centerpiece anchors the experience, setting the tone for fun and discovery.“There’s nothing like watching people’s faces light up the moment they step inside and find themselves surrounded by lush, larger-than-life gardens while winter is still outside,” said Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing at Hicks Nurseries. “The show engages all the senses, creating happiness, inspiration, and a longing for spring.”Game of Gardens features more than 5,000 plants across 250 varieties, carefully timed to bloom throughout the entire run of the show so visitors can discover something new with each visit. Designed and installed by the award-winning Hicks Landscapes Design/Build team in coordination with the Hicks Nurseries retail team, the production is planned a year in advance.“The Flower & Garden Show is designed to surprise and delight at every turn,” said Ken Muellers, Senior Landscape Designer at Hicks Landscapes. “Every detail is approached with care, creativity, and passion, and while guests are enjoying this year’s show, we’re already planning how to make next year even more special.”Family-friendly free activities during the show include:• A scavenger hunt for all ages, available daily• Plant a Pea, a hands-on kids’ activity offered on weekends, where young gardeners can plant a seed to take home and watch growNo matter the weather outside, spring is in full bloom at Hicks Nurseries. With imaginative garden design, evolving displays, and activities for all ages, Game of Gardens is a celebration of creativity, color, and the season ahead, giving all a reason to visit again and again.Hicks Nurseries’ Flower & Garden Show is open March 5–29, 2026, every day from 8am–6pm.Free parking and admission.Located at 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, NY.The show is handicap and stroller accessible.For updates and more information, visit hicksnurseries.com/flower-show.Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services, and their wholesale division, Hicks Commercial Sales, serves horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. @hicksnurseries

